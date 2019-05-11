Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: Madhya Pradesh votes for 8 Lok Sabha seats today; BJP, Congress in fray

The state of Madhya Pradesh (MP) is voting for 8 parliamentary seats in phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. A total of 59 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states have gone to polls in this phase with the final results to be announced on May 23.

Voting will happen in Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal and Rajgarh for Lok Sabha election 2019. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are in the fray in these constituencies. BJP had won 27 of 29 seats in MP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress which wrested power from the BJP in the state in the Assembly elections held in December 2018 is hopeful of repeating the same victory in Lok Sabha election 2019. The state poses a big challenge for BJP as it had lost power in MP after 15 years in the Assembly elections last year.

The issues of farm and rural distress are dominant in the state. The constituency of Bhopal is the most keenly watched as Digvijaya Singh of the Congress is in the fray against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of BJP who is an accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case.

In Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress is seeking another term. He has been representing this Lok Sabha seat in the parliament since 2002. He is up against KP Yadav from BJP. Yadav was Scindia's aide till January 2018.

The Morena Lok Sabha constituency is also the birthplace of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has been the BJP's stronghold. The party has fielded Narendra Singh Tomar against Congress's Ram Niwas Rawat from here.

Sandhya Rai of BJP is standing against Devasish Jararia of Congress from Bhind. Vivek Sejwalkar of BJP is up against Ashok Singh of Congress in Gwalior.

Mukesh Jain Dhana of BJP is in the fray against Prabhu Singh Thakur of Congress in Sagar Lok Sabha constituency. Sushma Swaraj who is the incumbent BJP MP from Vidisha seat has made way for Ramakant Bhargav to take on Shailendra Patel of Congress. Furthermore, sitting MP Rodmal Nagar from BJP is fighting against Mona Sustani of Congress.

