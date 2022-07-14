Three Adani Group stocks go ex-dividend today: All you need to know

Shares of three Adani Group firms (Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Total Gas) will go ex-dividend today. These companies have declared dividend in the range of 25 to 250 per cent of their face value in FY22. The combined market cap of the three firms going ex-dividend is Rs 7.06 lakh crore

Shareholders of Adani Ports will get the highest dividend of 250 percent of the face value of the stock. Here's a look at all three firms and how their stocks are performing on their ex-dividend date today.

Adani Enterprises: The flagship firm of the Adani Group has announced a dividend of Re 1 (at 100 per cent) per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each on fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22. Adani Enterprises has fixed July 15 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders to receive the dividend. The dividend will be paid on or after July 28 to shareholders. Shares of the firm were trading flat at Rs 2,341 on BSE today. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.66 lakh crore.

Also read: Adani Total Gas stock hits all-time high as ex-dividend date nears

Adani Ports & SEZ: The Adani Group firm has announced a dividend of Rs 5 (at 250 per cent) per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up for the financial year 2021-22. It has fixed July 15 as the record date to determine eligible members for the benefit. The dividend payout will be carried out on or after July 28. Shares of the firm were trading 0.90 per cent lower at Rs 721.45 on BSE today. The stock has gained 1.32 per cent in one year and fallen 1.36 per cent in 2022. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.52 lakh crore.

Adani Total Gas: The company has fixed July 15 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for dividends, while the payment will be carried out on or after July 28. It has announced a dividend of Re 0.25 (25 per cent per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for the financial year FY22. Shares of Adani Total Gas were trading 2 per cent lower at Rs 2,617 on BSE today. The stock has gained 196.77 per cent in one year and risen 52.61 per cent in 2022. In a month, the stock has climbed 10.15 per cent. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.88 lakh crore.

Also read: Bharti Airtel stock tumbles 5% after Adani Group enters race for telecom spectrum