scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Buy IEX, Bharti Airtel and Biocon shares, suggests LKP Securities

Feedback

Buy IEX, Bharti Airtel and Biocon shares, suggests LKP Securities

An analyst from LKP Securities said that Biocon has given a consolidation breakout on the daily timeframe and the stock has been sustaining above the critical moving averages.

IEX is consolidating following a breakout on the daily timeframe and is sustaining above a critical moving average, said the analyst. IEX is consolidating following a breakout on the daily timeframe and is sustaining above a critical moving average, said the analyst.

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian stock markets lately, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, a domestic brokerage firm has shared three stocks- Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX), Biocon Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd- from a trading point of view. The analyst has suggested to long all the three counters. Here's what the analyst has to say about these counters:

Related Articles

Indian Energy Exchange | Buy | Target Price: Rs 230 | Stop Loss: Rs 199

IEX is consolidating following a breakout on the daily timeframe and is sustaining above a critical moving average. Additionally, the RSI indicates a bullish crossover. In the near term, the stock is likely to remain strong, with the potential to reach Rs 230. On the lower end, support is placed at Rs 200.

Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,620 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,529

Bharti Airtel has formed a hammer pattern following a brief correction on the daily timeframe. Besides, the stock has been sustaining above the critical moving average on the daily chart, indicating a prevailing bullish trend. In the near term, the stock is likely to remain strong, with the potential to reach Rs 1,620. On the lower end, support is placed at Rs 1,529.

Biocon | Buy | Target Price: Rs 410 | Stop Loss: Rs 359

Biocon has given a consolidation breakout on the daily timeframe. Besides, the stock has been sustaining above the critical moving average on the daily chart, indicating a prevailing bullish trend. In the near term, the stock is likely to remain strong, with the potential to reach Rs 410. On the lower end, support is placed at Rs 359.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 05, 2024, 8:03 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd