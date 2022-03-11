Colgate Palmolive stock rises 2% on external hire for CEO position

Shares of Colgate Palmolive rose 2 per cent today after the oral care firm hired former HUL Executive Director Prabha Narasimhan as its Managing Director and CEO. The present Managing Director and CEO Ram Raghavan has been promoted to the global Enterprise Oral Care role of the parent firm.

The large cap stock rose 1.89 per cent to Rs 1,525.65 against the previous close of Rs 1497.25 on BSE.

The share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages. TRhe stock has fallen 9.21 per cent in one year but risen 1% in 2022. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 40,699 lakh crore.

A total of 0.36 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.41

"The nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) of the Colgate Palmolive board at its meeting noted that effective April 16 Raghavan has been promoted to president of enterprise oral care for Colgate Palmolive Company, the parent of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, and will be based out of its headquarters at New York," the company said.

Raghavan has informed Colgate-Palmolive (India) of his decision to resign from the office of MD and CEO with effect from April 15.

Narasimhan's appointment will be effective from September 1.

JP Morgan has a neutral call on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1,580 on BSE. The brokerage said an external hire for the CEO position is a bit of an unanticipated move. Key priorities of the company should be to accelerate revenue growth in oral care business and strengthening non-oral care portfolio.

Nomura has assigned a buy call to the company with a target price of Rs 1,700. Appointment of Prabha Narasimhan as new MD & CEO is a first one for top management from outside which indicates a fresh perspective, the brokerage said. "While new appointment would drive up expectations, we remain cautious on medium-term growth prospect," it added.