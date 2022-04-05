Garment Mantra Lifestyle stock zooms 11% amid market fall, here's why

Shares of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose nearly 7 per cent in early trade today after the board of the firm approved stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

The stock opened with a gain of 2.47 per cent at Rs 101.80 today against the previous close of Rs 99.35 on BSE. Later, Garment Mantra Lifestyle stock zoomed 10.71 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 110. The share trades higher than 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 19.59 per cent in a year but lost 28.16 per cent in 2022. Total 0.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27.50 lakh on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 105.40 crore on BSE. At 11:14 am, the stock was trading 7.45 per cent higher at Rs 106.75 The share hit 52-week high of Rs 227 on August 18, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 80.10 on April 19, 2021.

"Considered and approved the Stock Split (sub division of equity shares) of company's 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each in to 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders and other statutory approvals as may be required. In this respect the record date shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange," the firm said in a communication to the bourses.

The garment manufacturer is based in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu and is part of the fabric mill industry.

It reported a 51.56 per cent rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 1.94 crore against Rs 1.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Net profit rose 18.29 per cent from Rs 1.64 crore profit in September quarter of last fiscal.

Sales climbed 53.31 per cent to Rs 31.92 crore in the December quarter against Rs 20.82 crore in the third quarter of FY 21.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales fell 2.71 per cent from Rs 32.81 crore in the September quarter of 2021. The firm reported a 135.78 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 5.47 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 2.32 crore profit for the fiscal ended March 2020.