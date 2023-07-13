HCL Tech FY24 guidance at risk post Q1 miss. Here are share price targets

HCL Technologies Limited (HCL Tech) Q1 results surprised negatively, across-the-board. Be it sequential constant currency (CC) revenue growth, profitability or margin front, the HCL Tech earnings missed the Street estimates. Though the IT major maintained its full year guidance, a steep ask rate and an uncertain environment make it look a bit optimistic, analysts said.

JM Financial said HCL Tech results underscored two themes – discretionary project cancellations are not behind us; weak 4QFY23 was likely a precursor to a weaker Q1 as full quarter impact will likely be felt now.

"We don’t see HCL Tech's Q1 miss as an isolated event and believe similar theme could play out across players. With the uncertainty persisting, we don’t think valuation support alone can act as a trigger in stocks," it said while trimming its target price to Rs 1,070 from Rs 1,080 on the stock.

HCL Tech maintained its 6-8 per cent CC revenue growth and 18-19 per cent EBIT margin guidance for FY24. Not only it is expecting verticals showing momentum to stay the course, it sees lagging verticals such Hi-Tech and Telecom to see improvement as well.

"The lower end of the maintained revenue guidance would require a CQGR of 3.2 per cent. While the revenue pick-up will happen in Q2FY24, driven by projects that will convert very quickly, the company’s confidence in the recovery stems from ability to convert the current pipeline into TCV and then to revenue at a far faster pace than we have seen in recent times. We remain sceptical," said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. It noted that HCL Tech missed guidance a few times in the recent past.

Unlike TCS, HCL Tech talked about sporadic pricing discounts but did not indicate that it is an entrenched problem, Nirmal Bang said while suggesting a target of Rs 975.

Motilal Oswal also sees elevated risk to HCL Tech’s growth guidance on account of the steep ask rate over the next three quarters and said its CC revenue growth estimates are 30 bps below (at 5.7 per cent YoY CC) the lower end of the management’s guidance band.

HCL Tech has decided to skip management level increments (large part of wage bill) and defer increments for others to Q3, which should aid profitability in the near term.

"Despite this, we expect HCL Tech to deliver 17.8 por cent EBIT margin in FY24, 20 bps below the management’s guidance. Our positive view on HCL Tech remains tethered to its defensive business profile, which should support the company in a demand-constrained environment," Motilal Oswal said. This brokerage finds the stock worth Rs 1,280.

Among global brokerages, Macquarie has a target of Rs 1,520 on the stock; Jefferies sees the stock at Rs 1,205, Nomura at Rs 1,090, Bernstein at Rs 1,000 and JPMorgan at Rs 900.

Also read: TCS share price targets: No pick-up in H2? Here's what analysts say on IT stock

Also read: Stocks to watch on July 13, 2023: Wipro, TCS, Patanjali Foods, HCL Tech, Titan, others