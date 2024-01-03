Infosys, TCS, Wipro: Key reasons why IT firms’ Q3 results may be muted

Information technology (IT) companies may report muted numbers in the third quarter of FY24 due to the seasonality of fewer working days and higher furloughs. Nuvama Institutional Equities expects revenue growth to be between -4 per cent and 4 per cent for most companies in Q3. The brokerage believes that lower discretionary tech spending, delay in the execution of deals and furloughs may weigh on the results.

However, Nuvama added that deal flow could remain stable, which should translate to a strong revenue recovery in coming quarters. IT major Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are slated to report their Q3 results on January 11. HCL Technologies and Wipro will announce their results on January 12 and Tech Mahindra on January 24.

“We expect most companies to retain their FY24 guidance. Focus shall now shift from FY24 to FY25/26, with a keen interest in how client budgets are shaping up for 2024, especially after recent US Fed commentary. We stay positive on the sector, with medium to long-term growth potential outweighing near-term headwinds,” Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a report.

With a rally of 26 per cent, the BSE IT index outpaced the benchmark BSE Sensex (up 19 per cent) in 2023.

Nuvama further added that Q3FY24 is associated with furloughs that are significantly higher this year compared with last year. “Q3 numbers shall be weak. Growth in CC YoY shall be in mid-single digits for most companies. HCL Technologies, Mphasis, Persistent and LTTS shall lead the pack with CC QoQ growth of 2.7 per cent–4.7 per cent. TCS, LTIMindtree and Coforge are likely to report modest growth of 0.5 per cent–1.6 per cent. Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra will likely report a QoQ decline in top line.

Vinod TP, Research analyst, Geojit Financial Services also believes that the IT industry is likely to showcase muted QoQ growth in Q3 due to near-term challenges such as prolonged higher inflation and interest rate, delaying discretionary projects and slowing down future earnings growth.

“Valuations are above the long-term average. However, margins are expected to improve led by cost-cutting measures, easing attrition and improvement in utilisation. Despite industry challenges, there is optimism in the sector, which is driven in anticipation of the end of the rate tightening cycle, which is expected to accelerate the resumption of delayed projects,” said Vinod TP.

Shares of Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS and Infosys gained 25 per cent, 20 per cent, 16 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, last year. On the other hand, LTIMindtree and HCL Technologies gained 44 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively, during the year.

“While future attention is on new demand emerging from technologies like generative AI, machine learning and cloud computing, as well as new deals won by Indian IT companies during 2023. In context to the recent rally of the sector, IT may endeavour volatility in the short-term, however we don’t foresee substantial weakening, offering accumulation strategy.” Vinod TP said.

Also Read: Sun Pharma shares hit 52-week high on acquisition of second Israeli company