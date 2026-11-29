The proposal has triggered a fresh political confrontation, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleging that the BJP intends to redraw India's electoral map to its advantage under the pretext of implementing women's reservation.

How will the Lok Sabha expand?

The Lok Sabha currently has 543 elected seats. A uniform 50% increase could take its strength to around 815 members, subject to the final allocation formula.

The proposed constitutional ceiling of 850 would accommodate up to 815 representatives from states and 35 from Union Territories. The government has also proposed increasing the maximum strength of state legislative Assemblies from 500 to 650. A larger Parliament could reduce the population represented by individual MPs, potentially improving constituency-level representation.

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How could state-wise representation change?

Will southern states lose political influence?

Southern states have expressed concerns that their success in population control could reduce their relative political influence compared with faster-growing northern states under population-based delimitation.

The revised proposal seeks to address these concerns by protecting states' existing relative representation until at least 2051.

However, while proportional representation would remain broadly unchanged, the numerical difference between larger and smaller states would widen. For instance, the gap between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu could increase from 41 seats to around 61–62 seats.

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Why are two different Census years being used?

India's existing inter-state allocation of Lok Sabha seats remains rooted in the 1971 Census.

Under the revised proposal, this distribution framework would broadly be retained, while the 2011 Census would be used to redraw constituency boundaries within states.

The government argues that waiting for the completion of the 2027 Census could delay delimitation and women's reservation beyond the 2029 elections.

Why is Rahul Gandhi questioning the 850-seat plan?

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Saturday, Gandhi questioned the need to expand Parliament to implement women's reservation.

“The women's reservation bill has already been passed. It can be implemented tomorrow. So the question is, why 850?” he asked.

Citing previous delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi alleged that expanding Parliament would provide greater scope for restructuring constituencies for electoral advantage.

He also questioned the proposed composition and independence of the Delimitation Commission. The government has previously rejected Opposition apprehensions regarding electoral manipulation.

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How will women's reservation change Parliament?

The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

In an expanded Lok Sabha of around 815 members, approximately 272 seats could be reserved for women, compared with around 181 under the existing framework.

The Delimitation Commission would identify reserved constituencies and oversee the redrawing of electoral boundaries.

Does the government have the numbers?

A constitutional amendment requires a majority of the total membership of each House and a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

With 320 MPs in the Lok Sabha, the NDA would need another 40 votes if all 540 sitting members vote.

The Centre is seeking support from regional parties, including the DMK and NCP (Sharad Pawar), as it attempts to build consensus over what could become India's most significant parliamentary restructuring in decades.

(With PTI inputs)

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