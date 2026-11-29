Market participants will now track several domestic and global triggers in the coming week, including India's Q2 (July-September quarter) GDP numbers, November automobile sales, manufacturing and services PMI readings and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision. Developments in crude oil prices, foreign institutional investor (FII) flows and the rupee's performance will also remain important for the near-term market direction.

What is the market outlook for next week?

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, told Business Today that the market has been witnessing some profit booking at higher levels, with 26,000 acting as resistance for Nifty.

Advertisement

As December approaches, FIIs' trading activity could be influenced by the holiday season following Thanksgiving. The recent market rally was supported by foreign investors turning net buyers. Their investment behaviour over the next two to three weeks will therefore be crucial in determining whether domestic equities can sustain current levels and move past the 26,000 mark, he also said.

“A gradual rise in crude oil prices is another concern that could weigh on market sentiment and contribute to profit booking. Investors are also keeping an eye on the RBI's upcoming monetary policy decision and the US Federal Reserve's policy signals,” Bathini added.

“By and large, we are well-positioned at this point in time, as the earnings season has been good and there are hopes of geopolitical tensions cooling off. The market is expected to consolidate around current levels for a while, and going forward, we could see a surprise pre-Budget rally,” he further stated.

Advertisement

Nifty outlook: Key support and resistance levels

From a technical perspective, Nifty's ability to hold its immediate support zone and move past the resistance band will be important in determining its near-term trajectory.

Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said, “Nifty continues to consolidate near higher levels following its recent rally. The ongoing weakness reflects a cooling of momentum, although a confirmed trend reversal would require further price action in the upcoming sessions.”

Shah added, “The 25,430–25,460 zone is expected to act as immediate support. A decisive breach below this range could extend the correction towards 25,300. On the upside, 25,750–25,780 remains the immediate hurdle. A sustained move above this zone could pave the way for a retest of 25,950.”

Sectoral performance: IT, capital markets outperform; media and PSU banks lag

Sectoral performance remained mixed during the week. The Nifty IT index emerged as the biggest sectoral gainer, advancing 4.6%. The Nifty Capital Market index climbed 3.7%, followed by the Nifty India Defence index, which rose 3.3%.

The Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma indices gained 2.1% each, while the Nifty FMCG index advanced 1.4%.

On the losing side, the Nifty Media index declined 4.6%, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank index, which fell 3.9%. The Nifty Metal index dropped 3.2%, while the Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto indices declined 2.5% and 2%, respectively.

Advertisement

Nifty 50 stocks: TCS, HCLTech lead gainers; Tata Steel tops losers’ list

Among Nifty 50 constituents, IT stocks were among the prominent gainers. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) advanced 8.3%, while HCLTech gained 6%. Infosys rose 5%, followed by BSE, which climbed 4.3%. Tech Mahindra added 4%.

Tata Steel was the biggest Nifty 50 loser, declining 7.9%. Shriram Finance fell 5%, while Axis Bank dropped 4.6%. Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance declined 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively.

Nifty 500 movers: Jupiter Wagons, PB Fintech lead gainers; APL Apollo, Adani Energy top losers

In the broader NSE 500 universe, Jupiter Wagons led the gainers with an 18% advance, followed by PB Fintech (Policybazaar and Paisabazaar’s parent), which jumped 16%. BEML gained 14.3%, Action Construction Company advanced 13%, while HEG Advanced and Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Bank climbed 11% each.

Advertisement

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes plunged 29%, emerging as the biggest NSE 500 loser. Adani Energy Solutions declined 10.4%, while Lloyds Metals fell 10%. Hyundai Motor India and HFCL dropped 9.4% and 8.3%, respectively.

FII and DII activity: Foreign investors remain key to market direction

FIIs have infused Rs 1,29,578 crore into Indian equities in November so far, marking a record monthly inflow, according to the data provided. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, have booked profits worth Rs 55,453 crore during the same period.

The sustainability of foreign investor buying will be important after the recent improvement in FII flows. Any moderation in overseas buying, particularly around the extended holiday season following Thanksgiving, could influence market liquidity and the ability of benchmark indices to sustain higher levels.

Crude oil, rupee and interest rate concerns

Advertisement

Crude oil prices will remain a key variable for domestic equities in the coming week. Brent crude moved back above $97 a barrel after briefly slipping below $90 during the week. Attacks on energy infrastructure and tankers in West Asia have raised concerns about potential supply disruptions.

A sustained rise in crude prices could increase India's import bill and add pressure on the country's external balances and inflation outlook. This could also have implications for the rupee, which has been facing some weakness after rebounding sharply recently.

Investors will additionally track global interest rate expectations and signals from the US Federal Reserve. Concerns around aggressive rate hikes and the direction of monetary policy could influence global risk appetite and foreign portfolio flows.

Domestically, the RBI's December policy decision will be a major event. Market participants will assess the central bank's assessment of inflation and growth, along with its policy rate decision. The outcome could influence rate-sensitive sectors, including banks, financial services and real estate.

Key events to watch next week

The coming week will be packed with domestic economic indicators and global developments that could influence market sentiment.

November 29: Next OPEC+ meeting

November 30: India's Q2 GDP print, which will provide an update on economic growth

December 1: November automobile sales, India's Manufacturing PMI and November GST collections

December 2–4: RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting

December 3: India's Services PMI

December 4: RBI policy rate decision and US non-farm payrolls data

What should investors watch?

The trajectory of crude oil prices, the rupee's movement and the RBI's policy commentary will be important macroeconomic factors. India's Q2 GDP numbers and PMI readings will also offer fresh insights into the health of the domestic economy.

With the recent rally having attracted substantial foreign institutional buying, investors will closely monitor whether FII inflows continue into December.