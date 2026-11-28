“Domestic economic activity is expected to sustain its momentum into Q3 FY27, with high-frequency indicators pointing to continued expansion across goods movement, tax collections, energy consumption and freight,” said the Monthly Economic Review for November by the finance ministry.

“The economy enters the coming months with firm domestic momentum, with sustained consumption demand, a gradual broadening of private investment and continued policy support for manufacturing expected to underpin growth,” it said, adding that continued conflict in the Middle East, risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and global trade policy uncertainty remain the key factor to the outlook, but strong macroeconomic fundamentals and adequate buffers leave the economy well placed to navigate them.

Overall, India’s external sector has demonstrated continuing resilience amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty,” it further said.

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The MER’s outlook comes just ahead of the release of GDP estimates for the second quarter of the fiscal on November 30 with growth expected to remain at above 7.5%. However, there are concerns that growth may slow down in the second half of the fiscal year due to the impact of the West Asia war.

The report noted that overall, industrial activity continued to expand, although industrial production growth moderated in September and manufacturing PMI eased in October while remaining in the expansionary zone. “Bank credit to industry and infrastructure increased, alongside steel consumption. Recent government measures have focused on strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities,” it further said.

Looking ahead, continued conflict in the Middle East and risks to the Strait of Hormuz may keep oil import bills and maritime freight rates subject to sustained volatility. “These supply-side shocks threaten to feed into broader wholesale and retail price indices in the coming months,” the report said.

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On the CPI front, the effect of an unfavourable or less- favourable base effect may extend slightly into November 2026. Headline retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October due to elevated food inflation and an unfavourable base effect. Inflation upticks were also noted in certain items due to the partial transmission of inflationary pressures from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The report however noted that despite this uptick, more than half of the basket – 52% of items continued to record inflation below the 4% target.

The MER also cautioned that prices of such milk and milk-related products may continue to face some pressure due to the upcoming nuptial season and the festive season persisting through early November. “This situation may be further compounded as dairy products face price hikes from leading suppliers due to supply-side pressures,” it said. Food inflation jumped to 8.94% in October.

The MER said that the recent moderation in global crude oil prices, with benchmarks falling below $100 per barrel in early November and strengthening of the rupee following robust capital inflows, may provide some relief from imported inflationary pressures, contingent upon the persistence of this trend.