Emerald Jewel Industry India

Emerald Jewel Industry India received SEBI observations after pre-filing its draft prospectus on June 26, 2026. Founded in 1984, the Coimbatore-based company manufactures gold, diamond, silver and platinum jewellery for the business-to-business market and operates JewelOne retail outlets. Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers.

Nobel Hygiene

Quadria Capital-backed Nobel Hygiene received approval for an IPO comprising a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.55 crore shares. It sells adult, baby and feminine care products under brands including Friends, B-Fit, Teddyy, Snuggy and RIO. As at March 31, 2026, it had more than 1,158 stock-keeping units, reached 2.7 lakh outlets across 31 states and Union Territories, and exported to 19 countries. ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers.

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Beauty Garage

Beauty Garage received approval for a fresh issue of up to Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of up to 78.36 lakh shares by promoters Jigar Babubhai Ravaria and Mahesh Babubhai Ravaria. The haircare company's network covers more than 13,044 salons across 272 cities. It will use the fresh proceeds for a manufacturing facility in Vasai, Mumbai, and general corporate purposes. Systematix Corporate Services is the lead manager and Bigshare Services the registrar.



M P Steel (India)

M P Steel received approval on November 27, 2026, for a fresh issue of up to Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of up to 23.07 lakh shares. The Gujarat-based stainless steel products manufacturer serves sectors including defence, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, automotive and shipbuilding, and exports to 21 countries. Proceeds will fund a billet manufacturing unit, working capital and general corporate purposes. Monarch Networth Capital is the lead manager and KFin Technologies the registrar.

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Kataria Dhulchand Pannalal Jewellers

The Madhya Pradesh-based company received approval for a fresh issue of 1.6 crore shares. It operates three Kataria Jewellers stores and plans to use Rs 154.9 crore for new stores in Kota and Ujjain, Rs 50 crore to repay debt, and the balance for general corporate purposes. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the lead manager.



Sterlite Electric

Sterlite Electric's IPO, filed in October 2025, was subsequently kept in abeyance by SEBI without a disclosed reason. The Vedanta Group company is reportedly seeking about Rs 1,500 crore through a fresh issue of 77.93 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 77.96 lakh shares. It manufactures power cables, overhead conductors and optical ground wires, and plans to fund growth and reduce debt.



Gaurik Fashions

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Gaurik Fashions has filed for an IPO comprising a fresh issue of 62 lakh shares and an offer for sale of eight lakh shares by Aries Opportunities Fund. It plans to fund expansion and repay debt.

The proposed IPOs will primarily fund working capital, expansion, new manufacturing and retail facilities, capital requirements and debt repayment, while some shareholders will sell stakes through offers for sale.