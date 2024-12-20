Maruti Suzuki stock rises as company shares first teaser of e Vitara SUV

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 1% on Friday even as the car maker informed that it would introduce its first eBorn - e VITARA, in India at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Maruti stock gained 1.06% to Rs 11,072.40 against the previous close of Rs 10954.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.45 lakh crore. Total 4058 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.46 crore.

In a year, the stock rose 9% and gained 29% in two years.

The e Vitara is built on the HEARTECT-e platform specially designed for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV). The car is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and advanced safety features which will enable e VITARA to offer a superior driving experience, said Maruti.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The e VITARA is a testament of our unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation. With decades of automotive expertise, we have combined advanced electric technology with a customer-first approach to deliver something truly transformative. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always believed that to promote EV adoption, we need to create a holistic ecosystem that simplifies customers' battery electric vehicle ownership journey.”