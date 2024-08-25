Nine top companies add Rs 95,522.81 crore in combined market valuation; RIL, TCS, HUL biggest gainers

The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 95,522.81 crore last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) emerging as the biggest gainers.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 33.02 points or 0.04 percent higher at 81,086.21 on August 23. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 649.37 points or 0.80 percent.

Related Articles

The overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of oil-to-telecom giant RIL surged by Rs 29,634.27 crore to Rs 20,29,710.68 crore.

The country’s largest IT player, TCS, saw its m-cap jump by Rs 17,167.83 crore to Rs 16,15,114.27 crore, while FMCG major HUL added Rs 15,225.36 crore in its overall valuation of Rs 6,61,151.49 crore.

The country’s second largest telecom player, Bharti Airtel, recorded a good rally in its counter adding Rs 12,268.39 crore to its m-cap of Rs 8,57,392.26 crore. Private lender ICICI Bank saw its m-cap go up by Rs 11,524.92 crore to Rs 8,47,640.11 crore.

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC saw its valuation surge by Rs 3,965.14 crore to Rs 6,32,364.24 crore, while the country’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) added Rs 2,498.89 crore to Rs 7,27,578.99 crore.

In addition, the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) jumped by Rs 1,992.37 crore to Rs 6,71,050.63 crore.

Another major IT player, Infosys, added Rs 1,245.64 crore to its overall m-cap of Rs 7,73,269.13 crore.

The only laggard in the top-10 list was HDFC Bank, which saw its m-cap fall by Rs 4,835.34 crore to Rs 12,38,606.19 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.