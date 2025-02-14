Shares of Senco Gold Ltd slipped 19% in early deals on Friday after the firm reporrted a weak set of Q3 earnings. Senco Gold stock slipped 18.78% to Rs 363 against the previous close of Rs 446.95 on BSE. Total 1.17 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.44 crore on BSE. The stock fell to its 52 week low of Rs 342.55 on March 14, 2024 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 772 on October 7, 2025.

Consolidated net profit tumbled 69.4% to Rs 33.4 crore compared to Rs 109.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. EBITDA slipped 56% to Rs 79.96 crore in Q3 against Rs 181.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, its revenue from operations rose 27.3% rise to Rs 2,102.5 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 1,652.2 crore in Q3FY23.

“High volatility was observed in gold prices during Q3, recording a 22% YoY increase and a 20% increase since April 2024. However, consumer demand for gold remained robust throughout Q3. The reduction in customs duties during Q2 rather acted as a tailwind for Q3 sales, especially during Dhanteras and Diwali,” said Managing Director and CEO Suvankar Sen.

Senco Gold stock has seen very low volatility in the last one year with a beta of 0.8. It's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone with its relative strength index (RSI) at 39.2. An RSI of 70 or above indicates there are more buyers than sellers for the stock.

The jewellery stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Senco Gold Limited is an India-based jewellery retailer. The company primarily sells gold and diamond jewelry and also sells jewelry made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and other metals. The company's other offerings also include costume jewelry, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver. The company offers approximately 108,000 designs for gold jewellery and more than 46,000 designs for diamond jewelry. It also offers a variety of designs of handcrafted jewellery.