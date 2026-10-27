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SFC Environmental Technologies IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check ratings, GMP & more 

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check ratings, GMP & more 

NSE1,770.30(1.88%)

SFC Environmental Technologies is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 313-330 apiece with a lot size of 45 shares to raise Rs 668 crore between October 27-29.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 9:59 AM IST
SFC Environmental Technologies IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check ratings, GMP & more SFC Environmental Technologies is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 313-330 apiece, applied for a minimum of 45 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 668 crore between October 27-29.

SFC Environmental Technologies is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Tuesday, October 27. The water treatment player is offering its shares in the range of Rs 313-330 apeice and investors can apply for minimum 45 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue can be subscribed until Thursday, October 29.

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The Rs 668 crore-IPO of SFC Environmental Technologies includes a fresh share sale of Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,56,82,750 shares worth Rs 518 crore. The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards repayment debt by itself and its subsidiary, working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in March 2005, Navi Mumbai-based SFC Environmental Technologies is an environmental technology company engaged in providing technology, design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning solutions for wastewater treatment, wastewater recycling and reuse, and solid waste treatment.

Ahead of its IPO, SFC Environmental Technologies raised Rs 200.26 crore from 17 anchor investors as it allocated 60,68,460 equity shares for Rs 330 apiece. Its anchor book included names like SBI MF, Nippon India Trustee, ICICI Pru MF, Sundaram MF,  Quant MF, Bank of India MF, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, Societe Generale and more.

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SFC Environmental Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 1.48 crore, with a revenue of Rs 137.90 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. It clocked a net profit of Rs 160.21 crore with a revenue of Rs 821.27 crore for the financial year 2025-26. At the current valuations, it commands a market capitalization of more than Rs 3,235 crore.

SFC Environmental Technologies  has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of allocation. Retail investors have 35 per cent of the reservation in the issue. Last heard, it was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 20-22 apeice, suggesting a 6-7 per cent listing gains for the investors.

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IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial Ltd and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is the book running lead managers of SFC Environmental Technologies IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on Tuesday, November 03, on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say on the IPO of SFC Environmental Technologies:


SMIFS
Rating: Subscribe for long-term
"We recommend subscribe to the issue as a good long-term investment, with SFC’s SBR leadership, order-book visibility and expansion into tertiary treatment, solid waste and CBG positioning it to capture share in a structurally growing environmental infrastructure market," said SMIFS.


SBI Securities
Rating: Neutral
The issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 20.9 times of its FY26 earnings on post issue capital, which appears reasonably discount to peers, supported by a 1.3x order book-to-sales ratio that provides healthy revenue visibility. Growth prospects remain encouraging, driven by opportunities in biogas/CBG, waste-to-energy, solar sludge drying, and the WRR segment, said SBI Securities.

"However, earnings growth has been relatively modest over the past two years, while significant exposure to government contracts has led to elevated receivable days. Given the balanced risk-reward profile, we assign a 'neutral' rating to the issue and would prefer to monitor execution, working capital efficiency, and earnings growth over the next few quarters post listing," it added.

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BP Equities
Rating: Subscribe
The issue is valued at a P/E of 19.9 times, marginally higher than the industry average of 18.2 times, said BP Equities. "Considering its established presence in the water and wastewater treatment industry, stable profitability, and growth opportunities across solid waste treatment, compressed biogas and international markets, we recommend a 'subscribe' rating for the issue," it added.


Religare Broking
Rating: Neutral
Despite increasing revenue and profitability, SFC Environmental Technologies' valuation appears stretched at a P/E ratio of 540.9 times. Margins have remained largely stagnant, limiting improvements in operational performance. The cash conversion cycle increased to 242 days in FY26 from 156 days in FY24, indicating slower working capital realisation, said Religare Broking.

"Declining asset turnover also suggests reduced operational efficiency. Furthermore, the company is the smallest among its peers, potentially limiting its competitive positioning. Considering its growth potential against elevated valuation and operational challenges, we assign a 'neutral' rating to this IPO," it said.

Sushil Finance
Rating: Subscribe for long-term
"SFC's moat lies in its proprietary C-Tech technology and a sticky customer base. The order book has nearly tripled to Rs 1,570 crore, led by new CBG and WRR orders. The issue is valued at a sharp discount to the peer average P/E of 101.38 times. Given the reasonable valuation, high margins and strong order visibility, we recommend to subscribe for the long term," said Sushil Finance.

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Ventura
Rating: Subscribe
SFC’s competitive positioning is supported by proprietary technology, vertical integration and an expanding presence across higher-value environmental solutions. The WRR segment represents an important growth avenue, with the company securing its first order in July 2025 and building an order book of Rs 561.07 crore by August 31, 2026, said Ventura.

It manufactures several key components used in its C-Tech and OREX technologies in-house, reducing dependence on external suppliers, while exclusive technology arrangements with DuPont provide access to ultrafiltration, CCRO and MBR solutions for tertiary wastewater treatment. Order visibility remains strong,, providing a sizeable execution pipeline, it said with a 'subscribe' tag.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 9:11 AM IST
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