SFC Environmental Technologies IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check ratings, GMP & more 

Incorporated in March 2005, Navi Mumbai-based SFC Environmental Technologies is an environmental technology company engaged in providing technology, design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning solutions for wastewater treatment, wastewater recycling and reuse, and solid waste treatment.

Ahead of its IPO, SFC Environmental Technologies raised Rs 200.26 crore from 17 anchor investors as it allocated 60,68,460 equity shares for Rs 330 apiece. Its anchor book included names like SBI MF, Nippon India Trustee, ICICI Pru MF, Sundaram MF, Quant MF, Bank of India MF, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, Societe Generale and more.

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SFC Environmental Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 1.48 crore, with a revenue of Rs 137.90 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. It clocked a net profit of Rs 160.21 crore with a revenue of Rs 821.27 crore for the financial year 2025-26. At the current valuations, it commands a market capitalization of more than Rs 3,235 crore.

SFC Environmental Technologies has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of allocation. Retail investors have 35 per cent of the reservation in the issue. Last heard, it was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 20-22 apeice, suggesting a 6-7 per cent listing gains for the investors.

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IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial Ltd and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd is the book running lead managers of SFC Environmental Technologies IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on Tuesday, November 03, on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say on the IPO of SFC Environmental Technologies:



SMIFS

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

"We recommend subscribe to the issue as a good long-term investment, with SFC’s SBR leadership, order-book visibility and expansion into tertiary treatment, solid waste and CBG positioning it to capture share in a structurally growing environmental infrastructure market," said SMIFS.



SBI Securities

Rating: Neutral

The issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 20.9 times of its FY26 earnings on post issue capital, which appears reasonably discount to peers, supported by a 1.3x order book-to-sales ratio that provides healthy revenue visibility. Growth prospects remain encouraging, driven by opportunities in biogas/CBG, waste-to-energy, solar sludge drying, and the WRR segment, said SBI Securities.

"However, earnings growth has been relatively modest over the past two years, while significant exposure to government contracts has led to elevated receivable days. Given the balanced risk-reward profile, we assign a 'neutral' rating to the issue and would prefer to monitor execution, working capital efficiency, and earnings growth over the next few quarters post listing," it added.

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BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

The issue is valued at a P/E of 19.9 times, marginally higher than the industry average of 18.2 times, said BP Equities. "Considering its established presence in the water and wastewater treatment industry, stable profitability, and growth opportunities across solid waste treatment, compressed biogas and international markets, we recommend a 'subscribe' rating for the issue," it added.



Religare Broking

Rating: Neutral

Despite increasing revenue and profitability, SFC Environmental Technologies' valuation appears stretched at a P/E ratio of 540.9 times. Margins have remained largely stagnant, limiting improvements in operational performance. The cash conversion cycle increased to 242 days in FY26 from 156 days in FY24, indicating slower working capital realisation, said Religare Broking.

"Declining asset turnover also suggests reduced operational efficiency. Furthermore, the company is the smallest among its peers, potentially limiting its competitive positioning. Considering its growth potential against elevated valuation and operational challenges, we assign a 'neutral' rating to this IPO," it said.



Sushil Finance

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

"SFC's moat lies in its proprietary C-Tech technology and a sticky customer base. The order book has nearly tripled to Rs 1,570 crore, led by new CBG and WRR orders. The issue is valued at a sharp discount to the peer average P/E of 101.38 times. Given the reasonable valuation, high margins and strong order visibility, we recommend to subscribe for the long term," said Sushil Finance.

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Ventura

Rating: Subscribe

SFC’s competitive positioning is supported by proprietary technology, vertical integration and an expanding presence across higher-value environmental solutions. The WRR segment represents an important growth avenue, with the company securing its first order in July 2025 and building an order book of Rs 561.07 crore by August 31, 2026, said Ventura.

It manufactures several key components used in its C-Tech and OREX technologies in-house, reducing dependence on external suppliers, while exclusive technology arrangements with DuPont provide access to ultrafiltration, CCRO and MBR solutions for tertiary wastewater treatment. Order visibility remains strong,, providing a sizeable execution pipeline, it said with a 'subscribe' tag.