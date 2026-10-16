Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Jio Platforms IPO enters crypto markets as Bitget launches pre-IPO futures for valuation bets

Jio Platforms IPO enters crypto markets as Bitget launches pre-IPO futures for valuation bets

Crypto exchange Bitget has launched Jio Platforms pre-IPO perpetual futures, allowing crypto traders to speculate on the company's valuation ahead of its mega IPO.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 9:23 AM IST
Jio Platforms IPO enters crypto markets as Bitget launches pre-IPO futures for valuation betsAI-generated image for representational purpose only.

Crypto traders are already betting on the valuation of Jio Platforms Ltd ahead of its record-breaking initial public offering, with crypto exchange Bitget offering round-the-clock trading in a pre-IPO perpetual futures contract linked to the company, Bloomberg reported.

The JIOUSDT contract was trading at about $11.93 on Thursday, implying a valuation of roughly $110 billion if applied across Jio's shares. This is slightly higher than the approximately $107 billion valuation the company would command at the top of its IPO price range.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bitget listed the contract on Wednesday, days before Jio's official public debut, in what appears to be the first such product linked to an Indian company. The contract settles through Tether's USDT stablecoin, trades 24 hours a day and offers leverage of up to 20 times.

The contract generated about $1.4 million in turnover during the preceding 24 hours, according to Bitget data. The perpetual futures market provides another price-discovery mechanism for Jio before its shares begin trading on Indian exchanges.

Unlike dated futures, perpetual futures have no expiry. Periodic funding payments between long and short positions help keep their prices aligned with the underlying market. Once largely used by crypto traders to speculate on tokens, the structure has expanded to real-world assets, including equities, commodities and pre-IPO companies.

Advertisement

Jio is the telecom and digital services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd and is among India's most closely watched listings.

“Traders of these pre-IPO perpetual futures appear to be enormously informed and successful in pinning the IPO prices of many international IPOs — indicating more and more sophisticated players are using these platforms to express their views,” said Pratik Kala, a portfolio manager at Apollo Crypto.

The trading activity indicates that investors are using crypto-based perpetual futures to express their views on Jio's valuation before its public listing, with the contract currently implying a valuation slightly above the top end of the IPO range.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 9:23 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more