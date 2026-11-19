NIRL proposes to use Rs 2,475 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue for the repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes. Its fund-based outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 3,524.8 crore as of November 10, 2026.

In consultation with the book-running lead managers, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares worth up to Rs 660 crore before filing the red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies. If completed, the amount raised through the placement will be deducted from the fresh issue.

NIRL develops, owns and operates renewable energy plants, selling power to central and state government agencies and public utilities. Its portfolio includes ground-mounted, rooftop and floating solar projects, along with wind and hybrid power projects.

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The company is also expanding into energy storage and emerging solutions through battery energy storage systems, pumped storage projects and a pilot-scale green hydrogen plant using solar-powered electrolysis.

NIRL recorded revenue from operations of Rs 172.6 crore and profit after tax of Rs 45.4 crore in FY26. For the six months ended September 30, 2026, revenue was Rs 393.5 crore and profit after tax stood at Rs 151.6 crore.

Effective January 1, 2026, NIRL acquired NLC India Limited's renewable energy business undertaking, comprising primarily seven projects. Its parent has a history of about 70 years in India's energy sector and operates across lignite and coal mining and power generation.

As of October 31, 2026, NIRL's project portfolio and pipeline totalled 16,203.96 MW across solar, wind, hybrid and FDRE capacity, besides 8,238.30 MWh across battery and pumped storage projects. Its listed peers include Juniper Green Energy, Adani Green Energy Ltd, NTPC Green Energy and Acme Solar Holdings Ltd.

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SBI Capital Markets, HDFC Bank, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd