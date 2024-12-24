Ventive Hospitality, Senores Pharma, Carraro India IPO: Day 3 subscription & GMPs for 3 issues

Amid the ongoing IPOs at Dalal Street, three issues namely- Ventive Hospitality, Senores Pharmaceuticals and Carraro India- shall close for bidding today. All these IPOs had opened for bidding on Friday, December 20, and are eyeing to cumulatively raise more than Rs 3,432.11 crore. Here's their Day 3 subscription status and GMPs for these issues:

Ventive Hospitality IPO

Pune-based Ventive Hospitality is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 610-643 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 23 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 1,600 crore, which is entirely a fresh share sale of up to 2,48,83,358 equity shares.

According to the data, the investors made bids for 4,01,67,016 equity shares, or 2.78 times, compared to the 1,44,34,453 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.10 pm on Tuesday, December 24. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 60, suggesting a more than 8-10 per cent listing pop for the investors.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 3.24 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 5.09 times. Portion for employees was booked 6.95 times and the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 1.45 times as of the time.

Carraro India IPO

Pune-based Senores Pharmaceuticals is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 668-704 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 21 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS)of up to 1,77,55,680 equity shares by the promoter of the company.

According to the data, the investors made bids for 62,27,844 equity shares, or 48 per cent, compared to the 1,30,98,803 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.15 pm on Tuesday, December 24. The company's wsa commanding no premium in the grey market since the announcement of the issue.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 50 per cent, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 37 per cent. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was bid for 52 per cent of their allocation as of the same time.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO

Ahmedabad-based Senores Pharmaceuticals is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 372-391 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 38 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 582.11 crore, which includes a fresh share sale of up to Rs 500 crore and OFS of up to 21 lakh equity shares.

According to the data, the investors made bids for 27,09,13,248 equity shares, or 31.74 times, compared to the 85,34,681 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.40 pm on Monday, December 23. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 230, suggesting a nearly 60 per cent listing pop for the investors.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 64.48 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 58.92 times. Portion for employees was booked 15.81 times and the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 7.25 times as of the time.