Sensex jumps over 350 points; Nifty above 19,450; Reliance hits 52-week high; CarTrade Tech, Mazagon Dock jump up to 15%

Indian equity benchmarks rose in early deals on Tuesday, led by gains across all sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 351 points or 0.53 per cent to trade at 65,693, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 101 points or 0.52 per cent up to trade at 19,457. Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 moved 0.65 per cent higher and small-cap climbed 0.64 per cent.

On the global front, Asian markets gained nearly 1 per cent today. Overnight, Wall Street equities closed marginally higher.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 588 crore of Indian equities on a net basis on Monday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 288 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Also, market participants would be keenly watching June's retail inflation data and corporate earnings for cues.

"There are no major triggers that can take the rally much higher from the present levels. Q1 FY24 results of TCS and HCL Tech due tomorrow are expected to be tepid. If the poor results lead to a correction in IT stocks that may provide buying opportunities in the segment. IT majors have a great track record of successfully overcoming many crises," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

All 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.73 per cent, 0.778 per cent, 0.68 per cent, 0.44 per cent and 0.50 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Britannia Industries was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock gained 2.43 per cent to trade at Rs 5,154. HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv rose up to 2.04 per cent.

In contrast, UPL, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel and Wipro were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,963 shares were advancing while 851 were declining on BSE.

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares touched their 52-week high levels of Rs 2,764.50 today. The oil-to-retail conglomerate soared after the company's unit Reliance Retail approved a share capital reduction plan. The company has also set July 20 as the record date for the demerger of its financial services business into Reliance Strategic Investments.

Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, ITC and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers.

Also, CarTrade Tech and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders surged up to 14.61 per cent. In contrast, Tata Elxsi, Prestige, Sumitomo Chemical and Vedanta slipped up to 1.81 per cent.

Sensex had settled 64 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 65,344 in the previous session, while Nifty had moved 24 points or 0.12 per cent up to settle at 19,356.

Nifty outlook

"Nifty swung on either side of 19,380, the key pivot discussed yesterday, without giving any directional cues. This was not expected, with opening burst negating almost all of the negative vibes that Friday attempted to bring forward. However, we feel that the 19,660 view now needs to be played on only on rise above 19,455 or on substantial dips. Inability to hold above 19,355/19,378 today or a direct fall below 19,300 could initiate a liquidation spree, but we feel that an upswing could re initiate before fully achieving the 18,125-18,900 objectives. Shorts are hence advised to be careful on approaching 19,230," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

