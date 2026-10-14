BHEL shares jump 4% as Q2 net profit soars 120% to Rs 810 crore; key details

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) shares spiked 4 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the PSU Navratna reported 120.20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit at Rs 809.62 crore, beating consensus estimates, thanks to a 43 per cent surge in other income. The company had reported Rs 367.67 crore profit in the corresponding quarter last year.
The standalone sales for the quarter rose 23.81 per cent YoY to Rs 9,300.35 crore compared with Rs 7,511.80 crore in the same quarter last year. Ahead of its earnings, the consensus Q2 net profit estimate for BHEL stood at Rs 627 crore on a standalone basis. Revenue estimate had stood at Rs 9,232 crore. Other income came in at Rs 259.11 crore, up 43 per cent YoY.