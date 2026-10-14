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BHEL shares jump 4% as Q2 net profit soars 120% to Rs 810 crore; key details

BHEL shares jump 4% as Q2 net profit soars 120% to Rs 810 crore; key details

BHEL459.70(3.92%)

BHEL said its standalone sales for the quarter rose 23.81 per cent YoY to Rs 9,300.35 crore compared with Rs 7,511.80 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 2:05 PM IST
BHEL shares jump 4% as Q2 net profit soars 120% to Rs 810 crore; key detailsBHEL shares climbed 4.27 per cent to hit a high of Rs 460.90 on BSE. This took BHEL's two-week rise to 10.28 per cent.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) shares spiked 4 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the PSU Navratna reported 120.20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit at Rs 809.62 crore, beating consensus estimates, thanks to a 43 per cent surge in other income. The company had reported Rs 367.67 crore profit in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The standalone sales for the quarter rose 23.81 per cent YoY to Rs 9,300.35 crore compared with Rs 7,511.80 crore in the same quarter last year.  Ahead of its earnings, the consensus Q2 net profit estimate for BHEL stood at Rs 627 crore on a standalone basis. Revenue estimate had stood at Rs 9,232 crore. Other income came in at Rs 259.11 crore, up 43 per cent YoY.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 119 per cent YoY to Rs 1,077.75 crore from Rs 492.01 crore as finance costs fell 36.08 per cent YoY to Rs 124.77 crore from Rs 195.21 crore YoY.

Following the development, BHEL shares climbed 4.27 per cent to hit a high of Rs 460.90 on BSE. This took BHEL's two-week rise to 10.28 per cent. The Bloomberg consensus target for BHEL stands at Rs 412.25, implying 9.7 per cent potential downside.

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In another release, BHEL said its board has approved a capital investment proposal for additional facilities for manufacturing of Thermal & Nuclear Sets at HEEP-Haridwar Unit at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. Also, the board approved the merger of Electrical Machines Repair Plant (EMRP), Mumbai and Electronics Division (EDN), Bengaluru into a single Unit with EDN as the single merged Unit, with effect from November 1.

BHEL is among India's largest engineering and manufacturing companies, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacture, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products, services and systems for core sectors of the economy, viz. Power Generation, Transmission, Industry, Transportation, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Water, Defence & Aerospace, and E-Mobility & Energy Storage Solutions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 1:51 PM IST
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