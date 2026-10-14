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Groww Q2 PAT climbs 54% to Rs 725 crore; revenue up 44%; stock reacts

Groww Q2 PAT climbs 54% to Rs 725 crore; revenue up 44%; stock reacts

GROWW195.37(0.80%)

Groww's total transacting users reached 2.4 crore, while total customer assets grew 46 per cent YoY to Rs 3.9 lakh crore.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 1:22 PM IST
Groww Q2 PAT climbs 54% to Rs 725 crore; revenue up 44%; stock reactsRevenue increased 43.88 per cent YoY to Rs 1,541 crore in Q2 FY27, from Rs 1,071 crore in Q2 FY26.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, on Wednesday reported a 53.93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 725 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 471 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Revenue increased 43.88 per cent YoY to Rs 1,541 crore in Q2 FY27, from Rs 1,071 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Groww's total transacting users reached 2.4 crore, while total customer assets grew 46 per cent YoY to Rs 3.9 lakh crore.

The company reported an increase in market share across its four product segments. Its mutual fund market share rose to 14.8 per cent from 13.1 per cent a year earlier. In stocks, market share increased to 15.4 per cent from 12.9 per cent, while the derivatives segment saw its share rise to 11 per cent from 8.6 per cent. Market share in margin trading facility (MTF) increased to 2.7 per cent from 1.6 per cent.

Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows grew 27.48 per cent YoY to Rs 14,347 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 11,254 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Stock average daily turnover (ADTO) increased 42.46 per cent to Rs 14,430 crore from Rs 10,129 crore. Derivatives turnover rose 28.70 per cent to Rs 12,322 crore from Rs 9,574 crore.

MTF grew 160.85 per cent YoY to Rs 4,351 crore, compared with Rs 1,668 crore in Q2 FY26.

However, equity derivatives accounted for 44.8 per cent of Groww's revenue in Q2 FY27, down from 56.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, commodity derivatives' contribution to overall revenue increased to 6.2 per cent from 0.2 per cent. MTF's contribution rose to 10.1 per cent from 7.4 per cent, while other operating income accounted for 4.8 per cent of revenue, compared with 1.9 per cent a year earlier.

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Groww Asset Management Company's assets under management (AUM) increased 145 per cent YoY to Rs 7,179 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 2,928 crore in Q2 FY26.

Groww shares climbed after the earnings and were last seen trading 1.37 per cent higher at Rs 196.45.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 1:22 PM IST
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