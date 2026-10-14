AvenuesAI shares: Why your shares may not be visible in your demat account



Why has trading been suspended?

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) said in a circular dated October 12 that trading in the equity shares of AvenuesAI, listed under the symbol CCAVENUE, would be suspended from October 13 because of the share consolidation. The suspension took effect after the close of trading on October 12.

The suspension does not mean that the shares are no longer held in investors' demat accounts. While the shares may not be visible in the active section of the account during the consolidation process, their availability should be reflected in the demat account statement.

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When will trading resume?

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd has listed October 14, 2026, as the effective date of the consolidation. However, this is the effective date of the corporate action and not necessarily the confirmed date for the resumption of trading.

Investors should check the latest notices from the NSE or BSE for the official trading restart date. Such updates are communicated through stock exchange circulars and company filings.



Consolidation ratio and record date

AvenuesAI shares were scheduled to trade ex-consolidation from October 13, which was also announced as the record date. In an exchange filing, the company said the record date was fixed for determining shareholders eligible to receive one consolidated equity share with a face value of Rs 10 for every 10 existing equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

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All eligible shareholders will, therefore, receive one AvenuesAI share for every 10 shares held as of the record date.



What is stock consolidation?

Stock consolidation, also known as a reverse stock split, is a corporate action through which a company reduces the number of its outstanding shares by combining them into fewer shares. The face value and market price of each share increase proportionately.



AvenuesAI share price

AvenuesAI shares fell nearly 7.4 per cent to close at Rs 13.81 on Monday, giving the company a market capitalisation of slightly more than Rs 4,800 crore. The stock was nearly 30 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 19.43. The shares have declined 22 per cent in 2026 so far and 11 per cent over the past month.



AvenuesAI shareholding

According to the company's shareholding pattern as of June 30, 2026, more than 7.21 lakh investors held 2,51,88,17,488 equity shares, representing 72.27 per cent of the company. Promoters and promoter group entities held 95,40,10,982 shares, amounting to a 27.29 per cent stake.

The company had nearly 7.11 lakh retail shareholders, while the remaining stake was held by mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors and other entities. The process requires no action from investors, while the resumption of trading will be confirmed through exchange notices or company filings.