Transrail Lighting shares rise over 5% on fresh order win 

Transrail Lighting stock shares fell 14% this year and lost 34% in a year. The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, with its RSI at 51.6.

Transrail Lighting stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

The order wins mainly consists of a GIS substation (Gas Insulated substation) EPC project in MENA region apart from few other domestic orders. This win highlights the wide technical and operational skill sets the Company possess and the confidence placed by international clients on it for high technology projects.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of the firm said, "We continue to garner new orders on back of the increasing T&D spends worldwide. With this, just in last fortnight we have accumulated orders worth Rs 1,394 crore taking the YTD order inflow to Rs 2,429 crore. Among these new order wins of Rs 408 crore, the major order is a Greenfield EPC job of a substation project in MENA region which is on advanced gas insulated technology which is a testimony to our advanced skill sets. We continue to grow in a balanced manner both in domestic and International markets across our products and services."

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About Transrail Lighting

Transrail is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with primary focus on power transmission and distribution business with 4 decades of experience. With its headquarters in India, it is a global enterprise with a footprint in more than 60 countries across 6 continents. It provides turnkey solutions from Designing, Engineering, Supply, Manufacture, Construction, Testing services across all its business verticals which include Transmission Lines, Substations, Civil Construction, Railways, Solar and Pole & Lighting. As part of Power T&D business, Transrail has largescale manufacturing facilities in India for Galvanized Lattice Towers, Overhead Conductors including HTLS and Galvanized Monopoles in addition to a well-accredited Tower testing facility.