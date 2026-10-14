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Transrail Lighting shares rise over 5% on fresh order win 

Transrail Lighting shares rise over 5% on fresh order win 

Transrail Lighting stock climbed 5.48% to Rs 485.95 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 460.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6446 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 2:09 PM IST
Transrail Lighting shares rise over 5% on fresh order win  Transrail Lighting stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages. 

Shares of Transrail Lighting Limited, one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector, rose over 5% on Wednesday after the firm said it has secured new orders worth Rs 408 crore. With this, the year-to-date order intake position stands at Rs 2,429 crore.

Transrail Lighting stock climbed 5.48% to Rs 485.95 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 460.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6446 crore. The announcement was made during market hours on Wednesday.

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Transrail Lighting stock shares fell 14% this year and lost 34% in a year. The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, with its RSI at 51.6.

Transrail Lighting stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

The order wins mainly consists of a GIS substation (Gas Insulated substation) EPC project in MENA region apart from few other domestic orders. This win highlights the wide technical and operational skill sets the Company possess and the confidence placed by international clients on it for high technology projects.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of the firm said, "We continue to garner new orders on back of the increasing T&D spends worldwide. With this, just in last fortnight we have accumulated orders worth Rs 1,394 crore taking the YTD order inflow to Rs 2,429 crore. Among these new order wins of Rs 408 crore, the major order is a Greenfield EPC job of a substation project in MENA region which is on advanced gas insulated technology which is a testimony to our advanced skill sets. We continue to grow in a balanced manner both in domestic and International markets across our products and services."

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About Transrail Lighting 

Transrail is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with primary focus on power transmission and distribution business with 4 decades of experience. With its headquarters in India, it is a global enterprise with a footprint in more than 60 countries across 6 continents. It provides turnkey solutions from Designing, Engineering, Supply, Manufacture, Construction, Testing services across all its business verticals which include Transmission Lines, Substations, Civil Construction, Railways, Solar and Pole & Lighting. As part of Power T&D business, Transrail has largescale manufacturing facilities in India for Galvanized Lattice Towers, Overhead Conductors including HTLS and Galvanized Monopoles in addition to a well-accredited Tower testing facility.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 2:09 PM IST
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