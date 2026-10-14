Jio Platforms IPO: Anchor book to draw bids over $20 billion, says report

Jio Platforms Ltd said to receive more than $20 billion in bids for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), which could become India’s biggest IPO, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg had earlier reported that Jio Platforms could sell its shares in the price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share.
Jio is seeking a valuation of up to Rs 10.3 lakh crore ($108 billion), after earlier expectations had reached as high as $170 billion. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO could raise a little more Rs 30,200 crore, according to Bloomberg calculations. However, the process is continuing and no final decision has been made and announced officially yet.