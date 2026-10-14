Nifty stocks: TCS, HDFC Bank need up to 45% rally to revisit 52-week highs; Check top 10 stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) need 45% upside to hit their 52 week high. The stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 3336.70 on February 3, 2026. The IT stock is down 45% in the last two years and slipped 35.38% in three years.

In the current session, the IT stock was trading 1.33% higher at Rs 2297. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8.31 lakh crore.

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HDFC Bank: India's largest private sector lender's stock needs a 43% rally from the current level to hit its 52 week high. The banking stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 1020.35 on October 23, 2025. The banking stock is down 28% this year and slipped 16% in two years.

In the current session, the banking stock was trading 0.33% lower at Rs 711.10. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 10.96 lakh crore.

HUL: India's largest FMCG firm needs a 39% rally from the current level to hit its 52 week high. HUL stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 2574.19 on October 23, 2025. HUL stock is down 30% in two years and slipped 24% in three years.

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In the current session, the HUL stock was trading 0.74% higher at Rs 1889. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.43 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries: Country's biggest firm by market cap needs a 38% rally from the current level to hit its 52 week high. RIL stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 1611.20 on October 13, 2026. RIL stock is down 26% this year and slipped 14% in two years.

In the current session, the RIL stock was trading 0.74% higher at Rs 1175.90. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 15.91 lakh crore.

SBI: Shares of country's largest lender need a 30% rally from the current level to hit 52 week high. SBI stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 1234.80 on February 24, 2026. SBI stock is down 11% in six months and slipped 4% in 2026.

In the current session, the SBI stock was trading 0.88% lower at Rs 947.75. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 8.74 lakh crore.

L&T: Shares of country's largest engineering and construction firm need a 22% upside from the current level to hit its 52 week high. L&T stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 4440 on February 24, 2026. L&T stock is down 12% in 2026.

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In the current session, the L&T stock was trading 1.61% lower at Rs 3615.95. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.97 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance: Shares of country's largest NBFC need a 21.39% upside from the current level to hit its 52 week high. Bajaj Finance stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 1177.60 on August 3, 2026. Bajaj Finance stock is down 7% in the last one month and fallen 6% in a year.

In the current session, the Bajaj Finance stock was trading 1.96% lower at Rs 963.40. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5.99 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel: Shares of the telecom operator need a 20.51% upside from the current level to hit its 52 week high. Bharti Airtel stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 2174.70 on November 21, 2025. Airtel stock is down 14.53% in 2026 and fallen 7.34% in a year. In the current session, Bharti Airtel stock was trading 0.17% lower at Rs 1803.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11.25 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank: Shares of the private sector lender need a 9.60% upside from the current level to hit its 52 week high. ICICI Bank stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 1479.70 on July 20,2026. ICICI Bank stock is down 14.53% in 2026 and fallen 4% in a year. In the current session, ICICI Bank stock was trading 1.40% lower at Rs 1340. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 9.62 lakh crore.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank: Shares of another private sector lender need a 2.31% upside from the current level to hit its 52 week high. Kotak Bank Mahindra stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 452.98 on October 20 last year. Kotak Bank stock is down 1% in 2026 and risen 2.21% in a year. In the current session, Kotak Bank stock was trading 01.8% higher at Rs 439.80. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 4.37 lakh crore.