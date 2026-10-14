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Nifty stocks: TCS, HDFC Bank need up to 45% rally to revisit 52-week highs; Check top 10 stocks

Nifty stocks: TCS, HDFC Bank need up to 45% rally to revisit 52-week highs; Check top 10 stocks

The weakness in the market has spilled on to the index constituents. Nifty50 stocks are also in a correction phase in the recent past.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 1:51 PM IST
Nifty stocks: TCS, HDFC Bank need up to 45% rally to revisit 52-week highs; Check top 10 stocksReliance Industries: Country's biggest firm by market cap needs a 38% rally from the current level to hit its 52 week high.

The Indian market has undergone its worst ever correction after the Covid crash. The time correction since September 2024 till date has hit investors' portfolios. Sensex is down 15% from the high of 85,836 reached on September 26 two years ago. On similar lines, Nifty hit a record high of 26,215 in the same session.

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Since then, the index has lost 13.37%. The weakness in the market has spilled on to the index constituents. Nifty50 stocks are also in a correction phase in the recent past. In fact, top 10 stocks of the Nifty50 need up to 45% upside to revisit their 52 week highs. Here's a look at them.

Tata Consultancy Services: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) need 45% upside to hit their 52 week high. The stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 3336.70 on February 3, 2026. The IT stock is down 45% in the last two years and slipped 35.38% in three years.

In the current session, the IT stock was trading 1.33% higher at Rs 2297. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8.31 lakh crore.

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HDFC Bank: India's largest private sector lender's stock needs a 43% rally from the current level to hit its 52 week high. The banking stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 1020.35 on October 23, 2025. The banking stock is down 28% this year and slipped 16% in two years.

In the current session, the banking stock was trading 0.33% lower at Rs 711.10. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 10.96 lakh crore.

HUL: India's largest FMCG firm needs a 39% rally from the current level to hit its 52 week high. HUL stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 2574.19 on October 23, 2025. HUL stock is down 30% in two years and slipped 24% in three years.

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In the current session, the HUL stock was trading 0.74% higher at Rs 1889. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.43 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries: Country's biggest firm by market cap needs a 38% rally from the current level to hit its 52 week high. RIL stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 1611.20 on October 13, 2026. RIL stock is down 26% this year and slipped 14% in two years.

In the current session, the RIL stock was trading 0.74% higher at Rs 1175.90. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 15.91 lakh crore.

SBI: Shares of country's largest lender need a 30% rally from the current level to hit 52 week high. SBI stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 1234.80 on February 24, 2026. SBI stock is down 11% in six months and slipped 4% in 2026.

In the current session, the SBI stock was trading 0.88% lower at Rs 947.75. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 8.74 lakh crore.

L&T: Shares of country's largest engineering and construction firm need a 22% upside from the current level to hit its 52 week high. L&T stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 4440 on February 24, 2026. L&T stock is down 12% in 2026.

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In the current session, the L&T stock was trading 1.61% lower at Rs 3615.95. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.97 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance: Shares of country's largest NBFC need a 21.39% upside from the current level to hit its 52 week high. Bajaj Finance stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 1177.60 on August 3, 2026. Bajaj Finance stock is down 7% in the last one month and fallen 6% in a year.

In the current session, the Bajaj Finance stock was trading 1.96% lower at Rs 963.40. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5.99 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel: Shares of the telecom operator need a 20.51% upside from the current level to hit its 52 week high. Bharti Airtel stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 2174.70 on November 21, 2025. Airtel stock is down 14.53% in 2026 and fallen 7.34% in a year. In the current session, Bharti Airtel stock was trading 0.17% lower at Rs 1803.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11.25 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank: Shares of the private sector lender need a 9.60% upside from the current level to hit its 52 week high. ICICI Bank stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 1479.70 on July 20,2026. ICICI Bank stock is down 14.53% in 2026 and fallen 4% in a year. In the current session, ICICI Bank stock was trading 1.40% lower at Rs 1340. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 9.62 lakh crore.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank: Shares of another private sector lender need a 2.31% upside from the current level to hit its 52 week high. Kotak Bank Mahindra stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 452.98 on October 20 last year. Kotak Bank stock is down 1% in 2026 and risen 2.21% in a year. In the current session, Kotak Bank stock was trading 01.8% higher at Rs 439.80. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 4.37 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 1:50 PM IST
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