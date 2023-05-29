SGX Nifty up 162 points: Asian stocks, crude prices, dollar movement, Q4 earnings & more

Domestic stock indices are set to kick off the new week with solid gains, thanks to hopes of US lawmakers reaching an agreement on debt ceiling. Asian peers opened with strong gains on Monday. US stocks settled Friday’s session will big gain. Back home, Q4 results of a few companies such as Adani Transmission and IRCTC will trigger stock-specific actions. Here's what you should know before the Opening Bell:



Nifty outlook

Nifty has taken out the previous swing high of 18,459 on the daily chart and the bulls are in control. One can expect the uptrend to continue in coming sessions, with immediate upside targets at 18,696, said Subash Gangandharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.



“Short term corrections are not ruled out. A crucial support to watch for weakness is 18,333. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistance of 18,509 is taken out, he said.



SGX Nifty signals a positive start

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 162 points, or 0.87 per cent, higher at 18,710, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Monday.

Asian stocks gain in early trade

Asian shares rose on Monday, buoyed by a weekend deal by US President Joe Biden and congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy to suspend the government's debt ceiling, ending a months-long stalemate and angst for investors. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.53 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.48 per cent; China's Shanghai added 0.44 per cent; and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.18 per cent and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.36 per cent.



Oil prices above $77 a barrel level

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Monday after US leaders reached a tentative debt ceiling deal, possibly averting a default in the world's largest economy and oil consumer. Brent crude futures climbed 39 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $77.34 a barrel by 2317 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.12 a barrel, up 45 cents, or 0.6 per cent.



Dollar hits 6-mont high against yen

The dollar was firm on Monday as economic resilience in the United States raised market expectations for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while news that a debt ceiling deal had been finalized sparked some risk-on sentiment. The greenback notched a fresh six-month high of 140.91 yen in early Asia trade. The US and the UK market is closed on Monday for a holiday. Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.13 per cent to $1.0719, while sterling slipped 0.07 per cent to $1.2342.



US stock settled higher on Friday

Wall Street's main indexes rose, logging their largest one-day gain in two months on Friday as talks on raising the US debt ceiling progressed. Treasury yields climbed as investors rethought how long interest rates were likely to keep rising. Democratic and Republican negotiators were still struggling to reach a deal to raise the US government's debt ceiling with the deadline looming. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.00 per cent to 33,093.34, the S&P 500 gained 1.30 per cent to 4,205.45 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.19 per cent to 12,975.69.



Q4 earnings today

Adani Transmission, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation, NHPC, Torrent Power, Rail Vikas Nigam, The New India Assurance Company, Ipca Laboratories, Natco Pharma, Campus Activewear, ITI, Eureka Forbes, NBCC (India), Soba, La Opala RG, Allcargo Logistics, KNR Constructions, Jubilant Pharmova, Suprajit Engineering, NIIT, RattanIndia Enterprises and Techno Electric & Engineering Company are among the companies that will announce their earnings for the March 2023 quarter.



Stocks in F&O ban

Since it is the beginning of the new series, no stock has been put under the ban by National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Monday, May 29. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.



FPIs buy shares worth Rs 1,841 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,840.98 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 350.15 crore. FIIs have pumped in more than Rs 37,316 crore in the month of May 2023 so far, highest in the last nine months.



Rupee gains 12 paise against dollar

The rupee appreciated 12 paise to 82.60 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by foreign capital inflows and a positive trend in domestic equities. However, the elevated level of the US dollar against major crosses overseas restricted the upward movement in the domestic unit, forex traders said



