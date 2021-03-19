Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 640 pts higher, Nifty above 14,700; RIL, NTPC, ITC, HCL Tech lead rally

Snapping five session losing streak, Indian benchmark indices closed higher on Friday, undermining weak cues from Asian peers. The BSE Sensex surged 641 points or 1.3 per cent to close at 49,858, and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,736.80, up by 178.95 points or by 1.23 per cent. In line with benchmark indices, the broader markets also settled in green. The MidCap and SmallCap indices closed higher by 1.37 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively. On the sectoral front, all the indices ended in positive terrain, barring realty, while power and FMCG surged the most. Among the individual stocks, NTPC was top gainers, rising 4.6 per cent, followed by HUL, Power Grid Corporation of India, ITC, Reliance Industries, Nestle India which rose up to 4 per cent. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra were among notable losers.

On the global front, Asian markets ended lower on Friday, tracking weak cues from the US markets. The China's Shanghai Composite ended 1.69 per cent lower, while the Hang Seng fell 1.57 per cent. The Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 1.41 per cent lower today.

On Thursday, Indian stock market ended lower for the fifth straight session, cumulatively falling around 2,063 points. Amidst volatile trade, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 585.10 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 49,216 and NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 163 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 14,557. The BSE Sensex, which opened 490 points higher, declined as much as 1,334 points intraday, from day's high of high of 50,296.35 to low of 48,962.36. Losses in heavyweights like HCL Technologies, Infosys, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services further dampened market sentiment.

Check highlights of Sensex and Nifty here:

4:00 pm: Nifty Technical View from Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

"Index closed a day on a positive note at 14745 with gains of more than one per cent and formed bullish piercing candle pattern on the daily chart which stands for a bullish reversal. Once nifty cross above 14800 zone bullish piercing pattern will get active and we may see a good move towards immediate hurdle zone of 14900-15000, supports still at 14650-14580 zone holding above said levels structure can be positive."

3:45 pm: Expert view on market performance by Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"The highly volatile domestic markets witnessed a smart recovery from its morning weakness and was swinging between gains and losses during the day owing to strong buying seen in FMCG, Pharma and Energy stocks. However, auto stocks were under pressure after the announcement of the government's new scrapping policy. The unsettling pace of U.S bond yields and a surge in COVID cases worldwide resulted in the global markets trading deep in red."

3:25 pm: Market outlook by Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

"The market witnessed some swift recovery from its short-term support around the Nifty50 Index level of 14400 today. The expected level should range between 14600-14900, and it's going to crucial for the short-term market scenario to sustain above 14400. Technical evidence is still aligned to support a range-bound trading activity to continue. As such, Investors are advised to approach the market from buying in deep while covering seeing a rally to adopt. Multiple momentum indicators are not confirming their bias between themselves. Lack of weight of evidence indicates a sideways market structure is likely."

3:14 pm: Power, FMCG sector lead rally

On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading in green, barring realty, while power and FMCG were leading the rally.

The BSE Power index was at 2535.44 up by 84.89 points or by 3.46%. NTPC Ltd. (Rs. 109.35,+5.40%), Adani Green Energy Ltd. (Rs. 1191.50,+5.00%), Tata Power Company Ltd. (Rs. 104.65,+4.13%), Adani Power Ltd. (Rs. 92.80,+4.09%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Rs. 230.00,+4.03%).

The BSE FMCG index was at 12573.9 up by 284.12 points or by 2.31%. Prabhat Dairy Ltd. (Rs. 93.60,+5.94%), Eveready Industries India Ltd. (Rs. 275.15,+5.46%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Rs. 2303.65,+4.00%), Cupid Ltd. (Rs. 225.85,+3.79%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. (Rs. 115.45,+3.68%).

3:00 pm: Sensex, Nifty extend rally; NTPC, HUL, RIL, ITC lead rally

The BSE Sensex was at 49,961.54, up by 745.02 points or by 1.51 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was at 14,738, up by 180.15 points or by 1.24 per cent. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were NTPC Ltd. (Rs. 108.55,+4.63%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Rs. 230.00,+4.03%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Rs. 2297.00,+3.70%), Reliance Industries Ltd. (Rs. 2073.40,+3.18%), ITC Ltd. (Rs. 224.20,+3.13%), among others.

2:45 pm: Stove Kraft share price falls for 10th session

Shares of recently-listed Stove Kraft fell 6 per cent at Rs 407 in intra-day trade on BSE on the back of heavy volumes. The stock has was trading lower for tenth straight session.

2:15 pm: Adani Enterprises rises 1% on bagging order

Shares of Adani Enterprises roe 1 per cent to Rs 881 on BSE after its subsidiary, Adani Road Transport, secured Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) road project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Adani Road Transport led consortium has received a letter of award (LOA) for the first part of bundle (5 A-1) from NHAI for below mentioned road project in the State of Gujarat. This is the first of its kind project awarded to ARTL under TOT mode.

1:43 pm: Federal Bank share up 1%

Shares of Federal Bank were trading 0.71 per cent higher at Rs 78.20 on the BSE. In 16th Annual Banking Technology Awards of Indian Banks' Association (IBA), Federal Bank was honoured for Most Innovative Project. The bank emerged as runner up under the categories of Best Technology Bank of the Year and for Best IT Risk & Cyber Security Initiatives in medium banks category, it said in a press release.

1:30 pm: Sensex, Nifty stay in green

At 1:33 PM, the BSE Sensex was at 49333.16, up by 116.64 points or by 0.24%, and the NSE Nifty was at 14603.25, up by 45.4 points or by 0.31%. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were NTPC Ltd. (Rs. 108.00,+4.10%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Rs. 229.65,+3.87%), ITC Ltd. (Rs. 223.85,+2.97%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Rs. 2276.35,+2.76%), Nestle India Ltd. (Rs. 16553.00,+2.16%), among others.

1:15 pm: BPCL share price up 1%

Shares of BPCL were trading 0.89 per cent higher at Rs 430.65 on the BSE. Fitch Ratings on Friday said there is more visibility on BPCL privatisation, but there is still little information on potential restrictions for the new owner in relation to employee protection, asset stripping, and investment lock-in. The government is selling its entire 53.98 per cent stake in India's second-largest fuel retailer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

1:00 pm: Indian Energy Exchange shares hit new high

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price soared 3 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 366.40 on the BSE in intraday trade on Friday.

12:55 am: Icra shares jump 16% after Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund buys stake

Shares of Icra share price were trading 16.09 per cent higher at Rs 3240 apiece on the BSE after Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Asset Management acquired more than two per cent stake in the rating agency through open market transaction.

12:30 pm: Indo Count Industries share jumps 12% on Rs 200 crore capex plan

Indo Count Industries share price rallied 12.65 per cent rallied Rs 128.2 in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday after the company announced Rs 200 crore capital expenditure plan. The company will invest these capital for expansion and modernisation projects of existing capacities. It will be funded by a mix of internal accruals and debt and is expected to be operational in H2 (October-March) of FY2022.

12:00 pm: Nazara Technologies IPO update

The initial public offer (IPO) of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies was subscribed 10.55 times on the second day of bidding on March 18. The share sale received bids for 3.08 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 29.20 lakh equity shares.

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 10.55 times on day 2, retail portion booked 44 times

11: 30 am: Edelweiss Financial Services share tumbles 5% for second session

Edelweiss Financial Services shares tumble 5% in early trade for the second consecutive session amid reports that the corporate affairs ministry has ordered an inspection of books of its group firm Edelweiss ARC.

Edelweiss Financial Services share falls 5% for second session after MCA orders inspection of subsidiary's books

11:15 am: Sensex, Nifty rebound strongly

The Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, made a strong recovery in late morning deals on the back of strong buying in power and FMCG stocks. Paring early losses, the BSE Sensex was trading at 49,492, up by 275 points or by 0.56 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was at 14,633, up by 75 points or by 0.52 per cent. In line with benchmark indices, the broader markets also pared losses. The MidCap index was trading higher by 0.27 per cent, while SmallCap index was down 0.35 per cent. On the sectoral front, power and FMCG index were up 1 per cent, while realty and capital good stocks were down nearly 1 per cent each. Among the individual stocks, Future Retail, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra were among top losers. On the other hand, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, ITC, HCL Technologies, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were among notable gainers.

11:05 am: Auto stocks fall on vehicle scrappage policy; Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp down up to 3%

Shares of auto companies were under pressure on Friday after the government announced scrapping policy. As per the policy, commercial vehicles older than 15 years and passenger vehicles more than 20 years old will have to be scrapped if they fail to pass fitness and emission tests.

Reacting to the news, BSE Auto index was trading at 22,611, down by 299 points or by 1.31 per cent. Tata Motors Ltd. (Rs. 299.15,-2.53%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. (Rs. 212.20,-1.76%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (Rs. 6991.00,-1.73%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (Rs. 3066.50,-1.34%), Eicher Motors Ltd. (Rs. 2628.85,-1.33%), were among leading losers on auto space.

10:48 am: Adani Wilmar to raise Rs 5,000 crore via IPO

Adani Wilmar plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through an initial public offer (IPO). The share sale will make the maker of edible oil and food products the seventh listed entity under the Adani Group. The Adani Group firm is a joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar International - Singapore, Asia's leading Agri business group.

10:40 am: Sensex, Nifty trim early loss

The Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, continued to trade lower after making bearish start on Friday, tracking weak cues from global markets and broad-based sell-off. Paring most of early losses, the BSE Sensex was at 49118.27, down by 98.25 points or by 0.2 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was at 14485.1, down by 72.75 points or by 0.5 per cent.. The broader market were bleeding in red, with MidCap and SmallCap indices falling by 1.62 per cent and 2.41 per cent, respectively. On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading lower, while realty and capital good stocks were among top lowers, dropping nearly 3 per cent each. Among the individual stocks, Future Retail, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra were among top losers. On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among notable gainers.

10:30 am: Easy Trip Planners shares lists at 10% premium

Easy Trip Planners, the online travel company, has made a quiet debut on the bourses by listing at Rs 206, a 10 per cent premium against its issue price of Rs 187 per share on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock listed at Rs 212.25, up 13.5 per cent against its issue price.

10:10 am: Market view from V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Market dynamics have become highly complex with an uncertain cocktail of positive & negative factors. The smart rebound in economic activity, sharp decline in crude by 7% overnight, reaffirmation of accommodative monetary stance by the Fed & resumption of FII buying are clear positives. But the second wave of Covid, particularly in the economically crucial state of Maharashtra, the rise in US bond yield above 1.7% and sustained DII selling are negatives. The market direction in the short-term will be decided by either the positive or negative factors gaining traction, going forward. Investors will have to wait & watch."

9:50 am: Top gainers and losers on BSE Sensex today

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 106.15,-3.50%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (Rs. 1382.15,-3.24%), Bajaj Finance Ltd. (Rs. 5238.50,-2.48%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (Rs. 6955.15,-2.23%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Rs. 827.30,-2.14%), among others.

On the other hand, HCL Technologies Ltd. (Rs. 958.10,+1.03%), Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Rs. 529.05,+0.58%), Nestle India Ltd. (Rs. 16266.55,+0.39%), ITC Ltd. (Rs. 218.10,+0.32%), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (Rs. 1833.10,+0.10%), were among top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack.

9:30 am: Reliance Industries shares down 1%

Shares of Reliance Industries also opened lower on Friday. The stock was down 1.19 per cent at Rs 1,985.55 after opening lower at Rs 1,988.30 on the BSE.

9:25 am: Future Retail share price hit 10% lower circuit

Shares of Future Retail plunged 10 per cent in opening to hit lower circuit at Rs 55.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday after Delhi High Court upheld the order by Singapore International Arbitration Centre prohibiting Future Retail from going ahead with its deal with Reliance Retail.

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open lower on weak global cues

Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, made a gap-down opening on Friday, continuing its losing streak for the sixth straight trading session. The S&P BSE Sensex opened 358 points or 0.73 per cent lower at 48,857, and NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 86 points or 0.6 per cent to open at 14,471.15. In the last five sessions, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged by Rs 8 lakh crore to Rs 201.22 lakh crore as rising bond yields and spike in COVID-19 cases spooked investors sentiments. On the global front, Asian markets were trading lower, tracking weak cues from the US markets along with concerns about inflation. In overnight trade on Wall Street, all the major US stocks indices settled in red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 0.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 3 per cent. The S&P 500 closed 1.48 per cent lower.

9:10 am: Easy Trip Planners shares to make debut on BSE, NSE today

Shares of Easy Trip Planners are scheduled to make its stock market debut today. The Rs 510-crore IPO of online travel company was subscribed 160 times, while quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 384 times. The price band for the issue was Rs 186-187 per share.

9:00 am: Auto stocks in focus

Shares of auto companies will be eyed as the government has announced that commercial vehicles older than 15 years and passenger vehicles more than 20 years old will have to be scrapped if they fail to pass fitness and emission tests.

8:50 am: Insurance stocks in focus as Rajya Sabha passes bill to hike FDI in sector to 74%

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the bill to hike foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector to 74 percent from current 49 percent.

8:40 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stood as net buyer in equity, but turned net seller in debt on Thursday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs 3231.40 crore and Rs 213.88 crore. Gross equity purchased stood at Rs. 10587.82 Crore and gross debt purchased stood at Rs. 480.70 Crore, while the gross equity sold stood at Rs. 7356.42 Crore and gross debt sold stood at Rs. 694.58 Crore. Therefore, the net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs. 3231.40 Crore and Rs. -213.88.

8:30 am: Stock to watch

Shares of Future Retail, Reliance Industries, Easy Trip Planners, auto stocks, Bharti Airtel, GAIL India, Edelweiss Financial Services, Adani Green Energy will be in focus today.

8:20 am: Asian markets trade lower on weak cues from US markets

Asian markets were trading lower, tracking weak cues from the US markets along with concerns about inflation. The China's Shanghai Composite was down 1.05 per cent, while the Hang Seng was trading 1.3 per cent lower. The Nikkei 225 was closed today.

8:15 am: US stocks ended lower on rising bond yields

In overnight trade on Wall Street, all the major US stocks indices settled in red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 0.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 3 per cent. The S&P 500 closed 1.48 per cent lower.

8:10 am: SGX Nifty indicates negative opening for Sensex, Nifty

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open lower on Friday, tracking weak cues from Asian markets. Negative trading at Singapore Nifty futures also indicated a bearish start at Dalal Street. At 8:10 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 99 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 14,505 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Sensex and Nifty ended sharply lower for fifth consecutive session on Thursday, weighed down by sell-off in IT, Teck and pharma stocks. Worries related to rising bond yields and spike in COVID-19 cases also injected negativity in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 585.10 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 49,216 and NSE Nifty 50 index fell 163 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 14,557. The broader markets also witnessed bloodbath, with midcap and smallcap indices declining 1.1 per cent and 1.45 per cent, respectively. Among the individual stocks, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services were among top losers, while ITC, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India were among notable gainers.