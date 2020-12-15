Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 9 points higher, Nifty at 13,567; L&T, RIL, Infosys, ITC top losers

Sensex, Nifty Highlights on December 15: Market indices reversed trend and closed tad higher on Tuesday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex ended 9 points higher at 46,263 and Nifty gained by 9 points to 13,567. Yesterday, Sensex ended 154 points higher at 46,253 and Nifty gained by 44 points to 13,558. Global equities were weak today as concerns about increasing COVID-19 deaths, infections and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the start of coronavirus vaccinations.

3. 47 PM: Closing

3. 33 PM: Rupee outlook

Reliance Securities said in a research note, "US Dollar Index was trading weaker this Tuesday morning in Asian trade ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week and as demand for the safest assets remained weak amid progress toward agreeing US fiscal stimulus and optimism for a Brexit deal.

3. 21PM: Market update

3. 13PM: Nifty technical view

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said,"Index showed a strong recovery from a day low and managed to close a day on a positive note with minimal gains and formed a doji candle for fourth consecutive session hinting uncertainty. The index has formed a good base near 13500 zone holding above said levels we may see the index to march towards its immediate resistance zone of 13600 and if managed to sustain above 13600 then we may see a quick move towards 13700 zone. Nifty bank close a day at 30683 and formed a dragonfly doji candle pattern on the daily chart, support for a nifty bank is coming near 30500-30350 zone and resistance is coming near 30850-31000 zone".

3.00 PM: FII outlook

According to IFA Global Founder and CEO Abhishek Goenka, the lower than expected headline CPI print should bring some cheer to the bond markets.

"FPIs are now utilising close to 43 per cent of their investment limit in Gsecs (up from around 40 per cent a month ago). The RBI continues to mop up inflows and that is keeping USD/INR supported," he added

2. 48PM: Kotak Mahindra Bank sahres hit all time high

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank inched up and touched fresh record high of Rs 1,949.45 on BSE on December 15, a day after the RBI has approved the appointment of Uday Kotak as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank for a period of three years with effect from 1st January 2021.

2. 30 PM: Market update

Market indices reversed trend and traded tad higher by Tuesday's afternoon session, amid weak global equities. Sensex was trading 55 points higher at 46,287 and Nifty gained by 19 points to 13,577.

2. 20 PM: Adani Ports share price rises 2%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price gained over 2% on Tuesday after the company said its joint venture would raise $300 million.

Adani Ports shares touched an intraday high of Rs 479.4, rising 2.66% against the last close of Rs 467. Adani Ports & SEZ is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The market capitalization of the stock stood at Rs 97,199 crore today.

2. 05 PM: IRCTC stock outlook

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"IRCTC stock down by 1.8% on back of ongoing OFS, earlier promoter fixed floor price of Rs 1367. On First day of OFS it got oversubscribed by 1.98x times from the non-retail category. Now the company has fixed the cutoff rate of 1377.55 after the first day of bidding. Total OFS is 20% of paid up equity share capital. Pre-OFS Promoter shareholding is 87.4% and post-OFS it will come down to 67.4%, by this very significant supply will come on the day of allotment of OFS share to investors. We expect IRCTC stock to come down after the allotment of shares of OFS i.e. 16th December 2020."

1. 55PM: Majesco share hits all-time high

Majesco share hit all-time high today after the firm said its board had cleared the payment of interim dividend at Rs 974 per share or 19,480% compared to face value of Rs 5. Share of Majesco opened with a gain of 4.66% at Rs 1,019 today , also a fresh all-time high. Majesco share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 149.23% in one year and risen 161.35% since the beginning of this year.

In a month, the stock has gained 7.75%. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,995.75 crore

Majesco share hits all-time high on board's nod to 19,480% dividend

1. 40 PM: Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities IPO

Angel Broking said,"For the next few years, we expect the domestic biscuit and bakery market to grow by 9% due to urbanization, increase in disposable income, favorable government policy. On the other hand, the institutional Indian bakery industry is expected to grow by 20% due to increasing market share of QSR chain. We think the company should be able to grow in line with the industry managed by the promoters having more than 25 years of sector knowledge. Company results were better than the industry in the first half of the fiscal 2021. Company peers such as Britannia Industries, Nestle India, Prataap Snacks and DFM Foods are trading at trailing PE of 50.2, 85.6, 57.1 and 97.6 respectively. On the other hand, the company is priced at trailing PE of 27.9. Given the significant discount compared to listed peers there is comfort on the valuation. We are positive on the long term growth prospects of the industry and the company, and hence recommend to "Subscribe" to the issue for long term as well as for listing gains."

1. 30 PM: YES Bank share slips 4%

YES Bank share price fell 4% on Tuesday for the third straight session. YES Bank share price opened lower at Rs 17.71 and fell 4.8% to hit the day's low of Rs 17.56 during the session. YES Bank also touched an intraday high of Rs 19.55 against the last closing of Rs 18.45. Yesterday, the private lender's shares fell 5% after it sold 15,00,000 equity shares of Sical logistics in several tranches.

YES Bank share has fallen 11% in the last three days. The stock of the private sector lender has fallen 61% since the beginning of the year and over 61% in one year. YES Bank stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

1. 20 PM: Market update

Sensex was trading 360 points lower at 45,8923 and Nifty fell by 99 points to 13,458. Yesterday, Sensex ended 154 points higher at 46,253 and Nifty gained by 44 points to 13,558.

1. 13PM: Nifty Outlook

IIFL Securities said in its note,: "Nifty finds support around 13472 while 13600 will act as resistance. Bank Nifty finds support around 30500 while 31000 will act as resistance on the upside."

1.02PM: Global markets