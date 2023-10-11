Stocks in news: TCS, Titan, Delta Corp, MCX, Bank of Baroda and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Tuesday. Sensex gained 567 points to 66,079 and Nifty closed 177 points higher at 19,689.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Titan Company

The firm said its Board of Directors on October 17 will consider issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, within the permissible borrowing limits.

NCL Industries

The company has announced a 9 percent rise in cement production for the quarter ended September FY24 at 6,59,300 metric tonnes (MT) over a year-ago period, and cement dispatches at 6,69,587 MT, up 11 percent YoY. Cement boards output climbed 12 percent YoY to 21,509 MT, and cement board dispatches increased 9 percent to 20,239 MT.TCS

MCX

The commodity derivatives exchange has announced the launch of a new web-based commodity derivatives platform (CDP) with effect from October 16. A mock session for the same is planned to be held a day earlier.

TCS

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are in news as the software major will report its second-quarter (Q2) and first half (H1) earnings for the financial year 2023-24 today. In the previous session, shares of TCS closed 0.22% lower at Rs 3,629.20 on BSE.

Delta Corp

Shares of gaming and casino firm Delta Corp will be in focus ahead of Q2 and first half (H1) earnings set to be announced today. The firm reported a 19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 67.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 against a profit of Rs 57 crore in the year-ago period

Bhansali Engineering Polymers

The board of the firm on October 22 will approve the un-audited financial earnings (standalone & consolidated) of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023. It will also consider declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023 - 24, if any.

EIH Associated Hotels

Shib Sanker Mukherji has resigned from the office of Chairman and Director of the Company with effect from October 10, 2023 due to personal reasons, the company said on Tuesday.

Earnings today

Companies such as Dipna Pharmachem, Justride Enterprises, National Standard (India), Plastiblends India, Samhi Hotels, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Signature global (India) and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will also announce their September quarter earnings today.

Fine Organic Industries

The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named Fine Organic Industries (SEZ) Private Limited in India. The subsidiary is incorporated for the purpose of carrying on the business of manufacturing specialty chemical products.

LTIMindtree

Global digital solutions company LTIMindtree said that it has been taken on board as a strategic partner for SAP services transformation by Infineon Technologies AG. Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. The company drives decarbonisation and digitisation with its products and solutions.

Bank of Baroda

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed the lender to suspend further adding of its customers onto the 'bob World' mobile application with immediate effect. “The action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the manner of onboarding of their customers onto this mobile application," a RBI release said.

Rallis India

The Tata Group firm said a board meeting will be held on Oct 25, 2023 to consider financial statements for the period ended September 2023.

Ugro Capital

The NBFC in its September quarter updates said overall AUM climbed 12% to Rs 7,590 crore against Rs 6,777 cr in Q1’FY24 (+12%) and Rs 4,375 cr in Q2’FY23, a gain of 73%. Quarterly Gross loan origination for Q2’FY24 climbed 23% to Rs 2,500 crore compared to Rs 2,036 crore in Q1’FY24 and Rs 1,653 cr in Q2’FY23, a huge uptick of 52%.

PVR Inox

Shares of PVR Inox are in news today after the company said National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) Mumbai Bench has allowed the scheme of amalgamation of Shouri Properties Pvt Ltd with PVR under the Companies Act, 2013.

Zuari Industries

The agrochemical company said its NCD panel has approved Series-2 allotment of 1,000 non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore to 360 One Prime Ltd.

