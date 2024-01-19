Stocks to watch out for today: TCS, Metro Brands, RIL, Indian Bank and more

Benchmark Sensex closed 314 pts lower at 71,186 on Thursday. Nifty too slipped 110 pts to 21,462. Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Earnings today

Shares of Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, One 97 Communications (Paytm), RBL Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Atul, Central Bank of India, CESC, CreditAccess Grameen, Hatsun Agro Product, HT Media, Sunteck Realty, Tejas Networks, and Websol Energy System are in focus today ahead of December quarter earnings.

HCL Technologies

The IT company's shares will start trading ex-dividend on January 19. The firm has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for FY24 on January 12.

REC

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India (MNRE) has designated REC as the overall program implementation agency for the rooftop solar (RTS) programme of the ministry.

Supreme Petrochem

The firm recorded a 24.7 percent fall in net profit at Rs 67.7 crore in Q3. Revenue from operations climbed 0.6 percent to Rs 1,187.7 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

Finolex Industries

The Pune-based PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer reported a 20 percent on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 95.4 crore in Q3. Revenue from operations slipped 9.3 percent YoY to Rs 1,019.7 crore for the quarter.

Lupin

The pharma firm has received nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Febuxostat tablets to launch in the US. Febuxostat is the generic equivalent of Uloric tablets from Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Metro Brands

The retail footwear major posted a 12.6 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 97.81 crore in Q3. Revenue from operations in Q3 climbed 6.1 percent to Rs 635.5 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Indian Bank

The public sector lender has received Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) nod for setting up a new wholly owned operations support subsidiary.

IndusInd Bank

The lender has reported a 17.3 percent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 2,297.9 crore. Net interest income climbed 17.8 percent to Rs 5,295.6 crore. Other income and pre-provision operating profit grew by 15.4 percent and 8.7 percent compared to the year-ago period.

Tata Consultancy Services

The IT shares will trade ex-date for a dividend with effect from January 19. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share and a special dividend of Rs 18 per share for the current financial year on January 11.

Hindustan Unilever

The FMCG major has inked transaction documents for buying of a 27.73 percent stake in the SPV (special purpose vehicle) Transition Sustainable Energy Services One. On December 1 2023, the board cleared the proposal to enter into an agreement for the acquisition of renewable power by acquiring a stake in Transition Sustainable Energy Services One.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for Jan 19, 2024: Suzlon Energy, BHEL & Metropolis Healthcare

Also read: Polycab India shares in focus ahead of Q3 earnings concall; What PL says on results