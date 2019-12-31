Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty below 12,200; Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp top losers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a negative note today on the last trading day of 2019. While Sensex fell 133 points to 41,425 with 23 components in the red, Nifty lost 31 points to 12,224. Later, Sensex and Nifty extended losses and fell nearly 0.50% each. Sensex lost over 200 points to 41,351 and Nifty fell 60 points to 12,196.Of 30 Sensex components, 24 were trading in red. Tech Mahindra (1.89%) , IndusInd Bank (1.06%) and Kotak Bank (0.84%) were top Sensex losers. Axis Bank, Titan and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers.

Here's a look at live updates for Indian equity and commodity markets.

11: 03 am: Market extends losses. Sensex falls over 200 points to 41,351, Nifty loses 60 points to 12,196.

10: 43 am: Axis Bank (0.57%), Titan (0.41%) and PowerGrid (0.45%) were the top Sensex gainers.

10: 40 am: On BSE, consumer durables stocks were the top gainers with the index rising 47 points to 25,142.

10: 37 am: All Asian markets except Taiwan SE Weighted Index were closed today. Taiwan SE Weighted Index fell 42 points to 12,010.

10: 30 am: On BSE, 47 stocks hit their 52-week highs against 36 falling to their 52-week lows.

10: 23 am: Mid cap and small cap indices rose 21 points and 40 points to 14,994 and 13,689 on BSE.

10:15 am: IndiaBulls Housing (Rs 18.2 crore) , IRCTC (Rs 11.49 crore) , SpiceJet (Rs 10.83 crore), YES Bank (Rs 7.99 crore), Tata Motors (Rs 7.65 crore) were the top gainers in terms of turnover on BSE.

10: 10 am : On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 130.52 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 201.32 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:50 am: Rupee opens five paise higher at 71.26 per dollar against previous close of 71.31. On Monday, rupee closed 4 paise higher at 71.31 against dollar amid weakening of US dollar in overseas market.

9: 45 am: Market breadth was positive with 915 stocks rising against607falling on BSE.

9: 30 am: Banking and information technology stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 132 points and 111 points.

9:25 am: L&T (0.48%), Sun Pharma (0.44%) and HUL (0.37%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9: 20 am: Top Sensex losers were Tech Mahindra (1.87%), IndusInd Bank (0.87%) and Hero MotoCorp (0.64%).

9: 19 am: On Monday, Sensex ended 17 points lower at 41,558 and Nifty closed 14 points higher at 12,260.

9: 15 am: Sensex, Nifty start last trading day of 2019 on a negative note.