Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 11,231; L&T, Bajaj Auto Q1 results today

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Wedenesday, extending last week's gains amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 90 points higher at 10,690, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 511 points higher at 37,930 and Nifty closed 140 points to 11,162. Meanwhile, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, Jindal Steel & Power, and Bajaj Auto are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings today.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 00 AM: Stocks to watch today on July 22

HUL, YES Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, Axis Bank, L&T, Alembic Pharma among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session.

Stocks in news: HUL, YES Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, Axis Bank, L&T, Alembic Pharma

8. 50 AM: Earnings today

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, Jindal Steel & Power, and Bajaj Auto are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings today

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee, the domestic currency benchmark ended stronger at 74.75 per dollar on Tuesday, as against the earlier close of 75.921 per dollar.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday amid positive global equities as hopes of COVID-19 vaccine and economic stilmulus kept investors upbeat. Extending gains for the fifth straight session, Sensex ended 511 points higher at 37,930 and Nifty closed 140 points to 11,162

Sensex ends 511 points higher on COVID-19 vaccine hopes, banking stocks rally