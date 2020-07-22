Stocks in news: HUL, YES Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, Axis Bank, L&T, Alembic Pharma

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, Jindal Steel & Power, and Bajaj Auto.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 11,231; L&T, Bajaj Auto Q1 results today

Bajaj Finserv: The company reported a 44% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,215 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year, as against the profit of Rs 845 crore during the corresponding June quarter of 2019-20.

Axis Bank: The lender reported 18.8% drop in its net profit of at Rs 1,112.17 crore in the June quarter of FY21, down from the same period last year. Lender's total provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 4,416.42 crore, up 15.7% YoY.

YES Bank: The global ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday that the Rs 15,000-crore equity capital raising by Yes Bank is credit positive for the lender as it strengthens the core capital and loss-absorbing buffers, besides reducing default risks for creditors.

Indiamart Intermesh: Company reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 76.4 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against Rs 32.1 crore profit in the same period a year ago.

HUL: Company reported a 7.1% YoY jump in its June quarter net profit to Rs 1,881 crore. The company's revenues gained 4.4% to Rs 10,560 crore during Q1 FY21.

Godrej Agrovet: Company purchased of an additional 0.90% stake in its subsidiary, Godrej Maxximilk.