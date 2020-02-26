Stocks in news: State Bank of India, Ruchi Soya, DB Corp and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session. Market is expected to be volatile on account of February derivatives expiry today. Besides this, investors will also keep a watch on GDP numbers, to be released tomorrow.

State Bank of India: The PSU lender will hold electronic sale or e-auction of its commercial and residential properties today. The bank is selling properties of defaulters to recover dues.

D B Corp: The company announced that its promoter has created pledge on 20.43 lakh shares, worth 1.17% equity stake on February 24.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The company informed BSE that Patanjali-led promoters of the company have pledged their entire holdings in favor of SBICAP on behalf of the consortium of lenders.

Mahanagar Gas: The company announced interim dividend of Rs 9.5 per share having face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2019-2020.