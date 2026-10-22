360 ONE WAM shares rise as UBS acquires 4.8% stake through warrant conversion

Shares of 360 ONE WAM Ltd rose on Thursday after the wealth and asset management company announced the allotment of 2.05 crore equity shares to UBS AG following the exercise of warrants. The allotment gives the Swiss financial services major an approximately 4.8% stake in the company.
In an exchange filing dated October 22, 2026, 360 ONE WAM Ltd said its Stakeholders Relationship Committee had allotted 2,05,02,939 equity shares of face value Re 1 each to UBS AG at an issue price of Rs 1,030 per share. The allotment followed the conversion of all warrants held by UBS AG and receipt of the remaining 75% of the warrant exercise price, amounting to approximately Rs 1,583.85 crore.