360 ONE WAM shares rise as UBS acquires 4.8% stake through warrant conversion

Following the development, the stock reached a high of Rs 1,045.45 against its previous close of Rs 1,033, marking a rise of around 1%.

UBS AG had subscribed to 2,05,02,939 warrants allotted on a preferential basis on July 21, 2025. It had paid 25% of the exercise price at the time of allotment and has now exercised all the warrants by paying the balance amount. The total consideration for the equity shares issued upon conversion was approximately Rs 2,111.80 crore, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Following the allotment, UBS AG holds approximately 4.8% of 360 ONE WAM Ltd's paid-up equity share capital. The company's issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital has increased from Rs 407.91 crore, comprising 40,79,14,200 equity shares, to Rs 428.42 crore, comprising 42,84,17,139 equity shares.

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360 ONE WAM is among India's leading independent wealth and asset management firms. According to the company's press release, it manages assets worth more than approximately Rs 9 lakh crore and serves over 9,000 families and corporates. It operates across wealth and asset management, offering services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients as well as investment solutions across multiple asset classes.

