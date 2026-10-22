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360 ONE WAM shares rise as UBS acquires 4.8% stake through warrant conversion

360 ONE WAM shares rise as UBS acquires 4.8% stake through warrant conversion

360ONE1,049.30(1.09%)

360 ONE WAM Ltd said its Stakeholders Relationship Committee had allotted 2,05,02,939 equity shares of face value Re 1 each to UBS AG at an issue price of Rs 1,030 per share.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 1:20 PM IST
360 ONE WAM shares rise as UBS acquires 4.8% stake through warrant conversion360 ONE WAM shares reached a high of Rs 1,045.45 against its previous close of Rs 1,033

Shares of 360 ONE WAM Ltd rose on Thursday after the wealth and asset management company announced the allotment of 2.05 crore equity shares to UBS AG following the exercise of warrants. The allotment gives the Swiss financial services major an approximately 4.8% stake in the company.

In an exchange filing dated October 22, 2026, 360 ONE WAM Ltd said its Stakeholders Relationship Committee had allotted 2,05,02,939 equity shares of face value Re 1 each to UBS AG at an issue price of Rs 1,030 per share. The allotment followed the conversion of all warrants held by UBS AG and receipt of the remaining 75% of the warrant exercise price, amounting to approximately Rs 1,583.85 crore.

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Following the development, the stock reached a high of Rs 1,045.45 against its previous close of Rs 1,033, marking a rise of around 1%.

UBS AG had subscribed to 2,05,02,939 warrants allotted on a preferential basis on July 21, 2025. It had paid 25% of the exercise price at the time of allotment and has now exercised all the warrants by paying the balance amount. The total consideration for the equity shares issued upon conversion was approximately Rs 2,111.80 crore, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Following the allotment, UBS AG holds approximately 4.8% of 360 ONE WAM Ltd's paid-up equity share capital. The company's issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital has increased from Rs 407.91 crore, comprising 40,79,14,200 equity shares, to Rs 428.42 crore, comprising 42,84,17,139 equity shares.

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360 ONE WAM is among India's leading independent wealth and asset management firms. According to the company's press release, it manages assets worth more than approximately Rs 9 lakh crore and serves over 9,000 families and corporates. It operates across wealth and asset management, offering services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients as well as investment solutions across multiple asset classes.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 1:20 PM IST
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