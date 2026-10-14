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Adani Green, Adani Power, AEL, AESL, Adani Ports shares: GQG cuts stakes for 2nd quarter

Adani Green, Adani Power, AEL, AESL, Adani Ports shares: GQG cuts stakes for 2nd quarter

ADANIGREEN1,318.40(2.44%)

GQG Partners, which began investing in the Adani group following the Hindenburg episode, has recently been reducing its exposure to Indian equities.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 4:07 PM IST
Adani Green, Adani Power, AEL, AESL, Adani Ports shares: GQG cuts stakes for 2nd quarterDuring the ongoing quarter, GQG sold nearly Rs 9,400 crore worth of ITC Ltd shares, in addition to trimming its stake in Adani Energy Solutions Ltd during the September quarter.

The Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners trimmed its holdings in Adani group stocks for the second consecutive quarter in Q2, with Adani Energy Solutions Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd witnessing the sharpest cuts among its five portfolio stocks, data compiled by Business Today from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

GQG Partners, which began investing in the Adani group following the Hindenburg episode, has recently been reducing its exposure to Indian equities. During the ongoing quarter, the fund sold nearly Rs 9,400 crore worth of ITC Ltd shares, in addition to trimming its stake in Adani Energy Solutions Ltd during the September quarter.

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Read more: Why Adani stocks are falling | Rs 2.7 lakh crore gone in 3 months; explained 

The steepest reduction was in Adani Energy, where GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund no longer featured among shareholders holding more than 1 per cent of the company. AceEquity data showed that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund reduced its stake by 107 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 1.71 per cent from 2.78 per cent. Including the exit by GQG Emerging Markets Equity Fund, GQG's total stake in the company fell by 243 basis points from 4.14 per cent (to 1.71 per cent) in the previous quarter.

GQG Partners also trimmed its stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd, the Adani Group's flagship company, to 2,46,71,172 shares, or 1.82 per cent, in the September quarter from 2,67,65,500 shares, or 2.96 per cent, in the June quarter, a reduction of 24 basis points (bps).

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In Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund cut its holding by 21 bps to 3,97,14,872 shares, or 1.72 per cent, in Q2 from 4,44,95,892 shares, or 1.93 per cent, in the previous quarter.

Adani Power Ltd saw the two funds trimming their combined stake by 38 bps to 3.94 per cent in the September quarter from 4.32 per cent in June.

In Adani Green Energy Ltd, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund together reduced their stake by 59 bps to 3.23 per cent from 3.82 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 4:06 PM IST
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