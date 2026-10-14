Adani Green, Adani Power, AEL, AESL, Adani Ports shares: GQG cuts stakes for 2nd quarter

Read more: Why Adani stocks are falling | Rs 2.7 lakh crore gone in 3 months; explained

The steepest reduction was in Adani Energy, where GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund no longer featured among shareholders holding more than 1 per cent of the company. AceEquity data showed that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund reduced its stake by 107 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 1.71 per cent from 2.78 per cent. Including the exit by GQG Emerging Markets Equity Fund, GQG's total stake in the company fell by 243 basis points from 4.14 per cent (to 1.71 per cent) in the previous quarter.

GQG Partners also trimmed its stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd, the Adani Group's flagship company, to 2,46,71,172 shares, or 1.82 per cent, in the September quarter from 2,67,65,500 shares, or 2.96 per cent, in the June quarter, a reduction of 24 basis points (bps).

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In Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund cut its holding by 21 bps to 3,97,14,872 shares, or 1.72 per cent, in Q2 from 4,44,95,892 shares, or 1.93 per cent, in the previous quarter.

Adani Power Ltd saw the two funds trimming their combined stake by 38 bps to 3.94 per cent in the September quarter from 4.32 per cent in June.

In Adani Green Energy Ltd, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund together reduced their stake by 59 bps to 3.23 per cent from 3.82 per cent quarter-on-quarter.