Traffic, fuel and an unexpected life lesson: Customer's encounter with a college student working at a petrol pump goes viral

"Dude... this is what inspiration looks like. You don't have to search for it. It's literally everywhere," Vineeth K wrote in his post.

Dude… this is what inspiration looks like. ❤️



You don’t have to search for it. It’s literally everywhere.



I was at a Shell pump today, filling petrol ⛽️ for my car. A little frustrated with the traffic, took me 45 minutes to drive just 4 km to reach the pump. Petrol was… pic.twitter.com/PvncG5Wu07 — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) August 1, 2026

Vineeth said he had stopped at a Shell petrol pump around 9 pm after spending nearly 45 minutes driving just four kilometres through heavy traffic. While getting his car refuelled, he noticed the attendant spoke to him in Hindi instead of Marathi, which is more commonly spoken in the area.

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Curious, he asked where she was from.

The young woman told him she was from Maharashtra's Raigad district and had moved to the city to pursue her college education.

What she told him next stayed with him

Wanting to know more, Vineeth asked how she had ended up working at the petrol pump.

"So I asked, 'How did you end up here? That too, a little away from the city?' She said she had come here for her studies. And then came the part that stayed with me," he wrote.

The student told him she attends college during the day before reporting for work at the petrol pump, where she works until around 10 pm. On weekends, she takes on double shifts, working both morning and evening, to earn enough to pay her college fees.

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"I was honestly shocked. But more than anything, I was inspired," Vineeth wrote.

Reflecting on the interaction, he added, "Sometimes, you complain about traffic, prices, work, or a bad day and then you meet someone who is quietly working twice as hard just to build a better life."

He offered to help with her education

The encounter left such a deep impression on Vineeth that he offered to help if she ever needed support with her education.

"More power to her," he wrote, adding that stories like hers do more than inspire people—they encourage them to step forward and lend a helping hand.

Internet applauds her determination

Vineeth's post quickly resonated with users online, with many praising the student's grit and determination to finance her own education instead of giving up on her dreams.

For many, her story served as a reminder that resilience often goes unnoticed, quietly unfolding in the most ordinary places and through people determined to build a better future despite the odds.