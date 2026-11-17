The company plans to expand its existing base-load power capacity through 23.7 GW of thermal power projects, involving an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore. The projects are targeted for completion by FY32. Adani Power has also identified a further 3 GW of generation capacity to tap growth opportunities in the sector.

Adani Power shares touched a high of Rs 206.90, up 0.93% from the previous close of Rs 205. The stock opened at Rs 205 and hit a low of Rs 204.50 during the session.

A major part of the presentation focuses on the company's proposed entry into nuclear energy. Adani Power has set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Atomic Energy Ltd, to explore the sector and is targeting 10 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2035. The company said sites for the projects have been identified.

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The company is also looking to develop 5,000 MW of hydropower capacity in Bhutan in partnership with the country's state-owned Druk Green Power Corporation. Agreements have been signed for two projects, Wangchhu and Chamkarchhu, with a combined capacity of 1,340 MW. Adani Power and its Bhutanese partner will hold 49% and 51% stakes, respectively, in the project entities.

Adani Power reported revenue of $4.13 billion in the first half of FY27, up 27% year-on-year. Ebitda rose 31% to $1.8 billion, while profit after tax increased 79% to $1.25 billion. Its operating capacity stood at 18,330 MW across 13 assets, while 23,720 MW of capacity was locked in across projects.

The company said more than 95% of its operating capacity was tied up under power purchase agreements (PPAs), providing revenue visibility. It has also secured 14,640 MW of new PPAs for its upcoming capacity.