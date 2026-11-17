The directions follow the introduction of the Income-tax Act, 2025, and Income-tax Rules, 2026, which replaced the earlier tax framework with effect from April 1, 2026.

What has SEBI directed intermediaries to do?

SEBI has asked registered intermediaries classified as Reporting Financial Institutions (RFIs) to comply with Rules 238 to 240 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026.

The revised requirements cover financial accounts falling under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Common Reporting Standard (CRS).

"Registered intermediaries shall incorporate AEOI reporting and due diligence requirements into their customer onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) frameworks," SEBI stated in its circular.

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Intermediaries must review their customer self-certification procedures, strengthen systems for identifying controlling persons and update account classification processes to distinguish existing accounts from new accounts.

What changes are required in tax reporting?

The regulator has instructed intermediaries to modify their reporting software to include mandatory information fields prescribed under Form 166 of the revised income tax rules.

SEBI warned that failure to incorporate the required information could result in validation errors when submitting reports through the Income Tax portal.

The regulator has also directed intermediaries to upload FATCA and CRS certifications collected from customers to the systems maintained by KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs).

However, SEBI clarified that responsibility for obtaining these certifications and ensuring compliance would remain with the respective intermediaries.

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What are the new KYC rules announced by SEBI?

SEBI has introduced several KYC changes in 2026, including revised FATCA and CRS reporting requirements aligned with the new Income-tax Rules, 2026. Market intermediaries must update customer self-certification procedures, identify controlling persons and upgrade reporting systems to incorporate Form 166 requirements.

From December 3, NRIs, OCIs and eligible foreign nationals will benefit from simplified digital onboarding through video verification.

Separately, revised KYC review cycles for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), effective December 1, aim to reduce compliance requirements, with review periods ranging from two to ten years depending on investor category.

Why are FATCA and CRS important?

FATCA is a US tax compliance framework designed to facilitate reporting of financial accounts linked to US taxpayers.

CRS, meanwhile, is an international framework facilitating the automatic exchange of financial account information between participating jurisdictions to combat tax evasion.

The revised requirements are intended to strengthen transparency and standardise reporting practices across financial institutions.

What happens next?

SEBI has advised intermediaries to refer to the Central Board of Direct Taxes' guidance note on FATCA and CRS, issued on July 24, 2026. The latest instructions build on SEBI's earlier circulars issued in August 2015, September 2015 and February 2024, reinforcing compliance obligations under the updated tax framework.

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(With ANI inputs)