The green energy stock trades near the oversold zone with a RSI of 33.4. An RSI below the 30 mark indicates the stock is oversold on charts. In the current session, Premier Energies shares were trading 2% higher at Rs 840.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 38,111 crore.

Premier Energies stock price targets

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "We expect working capital to normalise by March 2027 as the new plants stabilise, and BESS and the transformer business should diversify earnings from FY28 onwards.We value the stock on a SOTP basis and retain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 994."

"The trend is bearish following a breakdown below all downward-sloping EMAs (20/50/100/200). RSI stands at 36.20 amid strong selling pressure, with price action testing the crucial 835–840 support zone via a large bearish candle. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels until a reversal confirms above Rs 885," added Jagad.

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Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "The stock exhibits a distinctly bearish short-term outlook on the daily chart following a sharp 8.47% breakdown to close near Rs 820.00. Opening and rejecting right at its high of Rs 895.90 near the downward-sloping 20-day EMA (Rs 907), the stock confirmed heavy seller dominance. The stock remains locked in a Lower High and Lower Low downtrend after breaching its prior swing low Rs 822.50 and hourly trendline support. Immediately, Rs 800 serves as critical psychological support; holding it could trigger a sideways consolidation between ?800 and Rs 880, while a close below Rs 800 exposes Rs 770 and Rs 680–Rs 700. Overhead resistance sits firmly at Rs 880–Rs 910."

Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, " Support is placed at Rs 790, while resistance stands at Rs 895. A decisive breakout above Rs 895 could open the door for further upside toward Rs 930. In the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 780 to Rs 930 range."

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Premier Energies is India’s largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturer, with 10.6GW of cell and 11.1GW of module capacity, and is expanding into transformers, BESS, ingot-wafers and aluminium frames.