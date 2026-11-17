This component contributed roughly half of the reported economic growth, the report noted. Excluding this adjustment, Israel's economy would have expanded at an annualised rate of around 4 per cent during the quarter.

Nvidia's growing presence in Israel is largely attributable to its 2020 acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, an Israeli semiconductor networking company. The acquisition established Israel as a major engineering and research hub for the US chipmaker. Nvidia employs around 6,000 people in the country, according to the report.

The development also highlights the potential risks of Israel's growing dependence on revenues linked to Nvidia.

Any slowdown in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips or a moderation in global AI-related investments could impact this source of economic growth.

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Meanwhile, the Bank of Israel projected last month that the country's economy would grow 5.6 per cent in 2026, raising its forecast from an earlier estimate of 4 per cent.

Israel follows the calendar year as its financial year, running from January 1 to December 31.