Brent's dominance weakens in November

According to PPAC data released on November 17, Brent Dated's share declined by 11.78 percentage points in November, while Oman and Dubai's combined contribution increased by an equivalent margin.

The gap between the two components narrowed sharply to 6.98 percentage points from 30.54 percentage points in October.

This represents the lowest Brent Dated share and highest Oman-Dubai share recorded so far in FY2026-27.

In April, Brent accounted for 61.02% of the basket, while Oman and Dubai contributed 38.98%. Brent's share subsequently climbed to 79.40% in July before declining in the following months.

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Crude oil import basket in Oct

India’s average crude oil import basket price rose nearly 4% month-on-month to $120.46 per barrel in October, compared with $116.77 in September and $90.19 in August 2026. The increase was driven by escalating tensions in West Asia, which heightened geopolitical uncertainty and pushed up marine insurance premiums and freight costs.

October’s average was the highest in 14 years, since March 2012, when prices touched $123.61 per barrel. On October 26, India’s crude basket price stood at $123.72 per barrel. Meanwhile, global crude prices surged nearly 80% in 2026, with Brent trading at $114.6 per barrel, WTI at $100.9 and Murban at $117.7.

What happened to crude oil prices?

Despite the changing composition, India's crude basket price declined in November.

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PPAC data showed that the Indian basket averaged $95.84 per barrel in November, compared with $119.91 in October, representing a decline of approximately 20.1%.

The basket had averaged $116.09 per barrel in September.

Meanwhile, the Indian crude basket stood at $92.74 per barrel on November 16, according to PPAC.

India's crude basket combines Brent Dated, representing sweet crude, and the Oman-Dubai average, representing sour crude. Changes in their relative weights influence how the benchmark reflects international crude prices. The November figures suggest a significant shift in the benchmark's composition towards Oman-Dubai grades.