Margin Trading Facility (MTF) products offered by brokers allow investors to buy stocks using borrowed funds. Brokers provide leverage of up to four times an investor's capital and charge interest rates ranging from 9 per cent to 18 per cent.

Such bets have climbed to Rs 1.53 lakh crore ($16.3 billion), up 29 per cent from a year earlier and nearly twice their size at the end of 2024. About two-thirds of this leverage is linked to trading in small-cap and mid-cap stocks.

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Margin-funded trading has contributed to sharp market swings in countries such as South Korea this year, where falling share prices triggered widespread margin calls. Regulators there subsequently tightened rules on leveraged products, temporarily halted launches of new single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds and raised entry thresholds after acknowledging that they had moved too quickly to approve them.

SEBI had earlier this year proposed widening the scope of the margin trading facility. It has since put that expansion on hold and shifted its focus to tighter rules aimed at containing any contagion from rising leveraged retail participation, the sources said.

“The regulatory checks do not suggest any cause of concerns, but the rising retail participation requires additional risk management to contain any cascading effect in volatile markets,” one of the sources said as per the Reuters report.

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The two sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media. Email queries sent to SEBI on Monday were not answered. The change in the regulator's thinking and the specific proposals under discussion have not previously been reported.

Managing concentration risks

Discussions are under way on whether 'hard limits' should be imposed on the proportion of a company's shares that can be bought through MTF, with the cap linked to its free float, the first source said.

No fresh MTF positions may be permitted in a stock if margin-funded holdings account for 5%-10% of the company's free float, the two sources said. They added that the limits and thresholds were still being finalised. A fresh set of proposals will be issued for public consultation before the rules are finalised, according to the sources.

Exchange data show that at least 36 stocks have MTF-funded positions equivalent to more than 10 per cent of their free float, while more than 220 stocks exceed 5 per cent.

Although the proposed threshold could affect a significant number of mainly small-cap and mid-cap stocks, several larger and more widely followed companies also have substantial margin-funded ownership. These include recently listed Jio Platforms, Nazara Technologies and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which has high retail ownership.

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Despite concerns over rising leverage, SEBI is not seeking to curb the use of MTF, the sources said. Any tightening will have to balance the need to contain market risks with the need to avoid disruption for brokers and retail investors, many of whom already hold sizeable leveraged positions financed at high borrowing costs.

SEBI is therefore considering stock-specific limits linked to free float rather than a broader restriction on margin trading, with the proposed framework set to undergo public consultation before being finalised.