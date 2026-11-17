What Tata group's listed cos say

Tata companies said they were "not aware of initiation of any regulatory or legal proceedings." The comments come as the RBI did not impose any deadline or announce enforcement action, Bloomberg suggested, but it confirmed that there may not be many options available to Tata Trusts, which owns about two-thirds of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls Tata group companies.

Why Tata stocks are in focus

Tata Chemicals held a 2.53 per cent stake in Tata Sons, while Tata Investment Corporation held 0.08 per cent. Tata Steel (3.06 per cent), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (3.06 per cent), Tata Power Company Ltd (1.65 per cent), Indian Hotels Company Ltd (1.11 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (0.43 per cent) also held stakes in the company, Bloomberg recently reported. In total, seven listed Tata group companies held an 11.94 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

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Tata stocks: Tata Chemicals, Tata Invest cut gains

Tata stocks Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd were up to 9 per cent in early trade. At 1.24 pm, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd was quoting at Rs 589, up 2.14 per cent. This is against a high of Rs 620 (7,51 pr cent upside) earlier in the day.

Tata Chemicals was up 3.96 per cent at Rs 636.25. This stock had led the gainers among Tata group stocks, soaring 9.32 per cent to a day's high of Rs 669.05 apiece. Tata Motors was trading at Rs 445, up 3.79 per cent. This stock hit a high of Rs 446.35 apiece earlier today, up 4.09 per cent.