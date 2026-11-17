The proposed IPOs are part of Coal India's plan to list all its subsidiaries by 2030, following a direction from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The wider fundraising exercise is expected to generate about Rs 11,900 crore and support the company's expansion into minerals, power and renewable energy.

Northern Coalfields reported total revenue of Rs 26,757.18 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 25,434.11 crore in FY24. Its net profit rose to Rs 9,583.29 crore from Rs 8,318.13 crore during the same period.

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Mahanadi Coalfields is scheduled to be listed later this month, while South Eastern Coalfields is expected to list next year. The potential Northern Coalfields and Central Coalfields IPOs would further Coal India's plan to list its subsidiaries and diversify beyond coal.

Coal India is set to launch IPO of third subsidiary in a couple of days. The maiden stake sale of Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) opens for subscription on Thursday, November 19 as the company eyes to raise Rs 8,981 crore from its issue, sold for Rs 129-136 apiece with a lot size of 110 equity shares. The issue is entirely an OFS of 66,18,36,30 equity shares, closing on Monday, November 23.

To recall, it has already two subsidiaries - Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning (CMPDIL) listed on the exchanges in January 2026 and March 2026 raising Rs 1,071 crore and Rs 1,841.45 respectively. However, the post listing performance of both the counters have remained a mixed bag.