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Apollo Micro Systems shares jump 8% on Q2 earnings, order book hits record high

Apollo Micro Systems shares jump 8% on Q2 earnings, order book hits record high

APOLLO395.25(5.47%)

Apollo Micro Systems reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 639.44 crore, up 78.2% YoY. Consolidated Ebitda, excluding other income, increased 64.7% to Rs 164.91 crore, while profit after tax rose 49.6% to Rs 71.37 crore.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 10:12 AM IST
Apollo Micro Systems shares jump 8% on Q2 earnings, order book hits record high Apollo Micro Systems Ltd shares rose 8.35% to a session high of Rs 405.15 apiece, compared with the previous close of Rs 373.90. 

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd shares rose 8% on Monday morning after the defence electronics company reported a 54% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 46.15 crore for the September quarter. Revenue from operations increased 72% YoY to Rs 388.15 crore, while Ebitda, excluding other income, rose 88% to Rs 111.18 crore. The company also reported a record consolidated order book of Rs 1,765 crore as of September 30, 2026.

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Following the development, Apollo Micro Systems shares rose 8.35% to a session high of Rs 405.15 apiece, compared with the previous close of Rs 373.90.

For the first half of FY27, Apollo Micro Systems reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 639.44 crore, up 78.2% YoY. Consolidated Ebitda, excluding other income, increased 64.7% to Rs 164.91 crore, while profit after tax rose 49.6% to Rs 71.37 crore.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations rose 97% YoY to Rs 306.3 crore in the September quarter. Ebitda, excluding other income, increased to Rs 107.6 crore from Rs 32.8 crore in the year-ago quarter, while profit after tax climbed to Rs 47.7 crore from Rs 15.9 crore.

The company said its consolidated order book reached an all-time high of Rs 1,765 crore as of September 30, 2026. Apollo Micro Systems operates in defence and aerospace technology, including defence electronics, embedded systems and weapon-system solutions.

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In a letter to shareholders dated October 24, Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy also outlined the company's ambition to expand further across the missile technology value chain. The letter discussed seeker development, supporting infrastructure and the longer-term goal of integrating capabilities to develop complete weapon systems. The company's investor presentation also discusses its defence-explosives strategy and acquisition-led efforts to expand its capabilities.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 10:12 AM IST
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