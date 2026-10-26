Apollo Micro Systems shares jump 8% on Q2 earnings, order book hits record high

For the first half of FY27, Apollo Micro Systems reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 639.44 crore, up 78.2% YoY. Consolidated Ebitda, excluding other income, increased 64.7% to Rs 164.91 crore, while profit after tax rose 49.6% to Rs 71.37 crore.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations rose 97% YoY to Rs 306.3 crore in the September quarter. Ebitda, excluding other income, increased to Rs 107.6 crore from Rs 32.8 crore in the year-ago quarter, while profit after tax climbed to Rs 47.7 crore from Rs 15.9 crore.

The company said its consolidated order book reached an all-time high of Rs 1,765 crore as of September 30, 2026. Apollo Micro Systems operates in defence and aerospace technology, including defence electronics, embedded systems and weapon-system solutions.

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In a letter to shareholders dated October 24, Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy also outlined the company's ambition to expand further across the missile technology value chain. The letter discussed seeker development, supporting infrastructure and the longer-term goal of integrating capabilities to develop complete weapon systems. The company's investor presentation also discusses its defence-explosives strategy and acquisition-led efforts to expand its capabilities.