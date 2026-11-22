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Vivo X500 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 11 Pro XL - Specifications compared

Specification Vivo X500 Pro Max Google Pixel 11 Pro XL India availability X500 series launch scheduled for November 26 (Pro Max availability details awaited) Available in India India price Not announced Starts at ₹1,34,999 Display 6.85-inch immersive display 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED Resolution Not listed 1,344 × 2,992 pixels Refresh rate Not listed 1–120Hz Peak brightness Not listed Up to 3,600 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro (2nm) Google Tensor G6 Rear cameras 50MP main, 200MP ZEISS telephoto, 50MP ultra-wide 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto Front camera Not listed 42MP Battery 7,800mAh (typical) 5,115mAh (typical) Wired charging 90W Up to 75% in around 30 minutes with a compatible 45W charger Wireless charging 40W Up to 25W Qi2.2 Software Not listed Android 17 Special features ZEISS telephoto extenders, Origin Workbench, Apple device integration Gemini, Camera Coach, Magic Capture, seven years of updates

Vivo specifications are based on the information listed on its India product page. Several India-specific details, including price, display specifications and storage variants, are yet to be listed.

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Display and performance - Vivo focuses on hardware, Google on AI

The Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch display, although its resolution, refresh rate and peak brightness have not been specified in the information currently available. The phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro, built on TSMC's 2nm N2P process. Vivo claims improvements of 17% in single-core CPU performance, 15% in multi-core performance and 27% in peak GPU performance compared with the X300 Pro.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, meanwhile, comes with a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display offering a resolution of 1,344 x 2,992 pixels, a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits. It runs on Google's Tensor G6 processor, supported by the Titan M3 security chip and on-device AI capabilities.

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Google is also putting its Gemini-powered features at the centre of the experience. Features such as Gemini Live, Camera Coach and Magic Capture are designed to make everyday tasks and photography easier. The phone also promises seven years of operating system, security and Pixel Drop updates.

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Camera comparison - Vivo's 200MP ZEISS telephoto vs Google's AI photography

Camera hardware is one of the biggest differences between these phones. The Vivo X500 Pro Max has a 50-megapixel ZEISS TrueDynamic main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation. It is accompanied by a 200-megapixel ZEISS APO telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The telephoto system supports autofocus tracking for moving subjects, telephoto snapshot features and 4K video recording at 60fps with telephoto tracking. Vivo is also offering two separately sold ZEISS telephoto extenders, including a 400mm-equivalent Gen 2 Ultra accessory exclusive to the Pro Max model.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL has a triple rear-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Its front camera is a 42-megapixel unit with autofocus. Google's camera features include Pro Zoom up to 120x, Camera Coach, Magic Capture, Night Sight and 8K video recording at 24fps and 30fps with Video Boost.

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In short, Vivo is making a hardware-led pitch for you if you are interested in telephoto photography and external lens accessories. Google, on the other hand, is relying on computational photography and AI-powered editing tools. Actual image quality will need to be assessed through real-world testing.

Battery and charging - Vivo packs a larger battery

The Vivo X500 Pro Max comes with a 7,800mAh typical-capacity battery and supports 90W wired FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. Vivo also claims up to 47 hours of video playback under its laboratory testing conditions.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL has a smaller 5,115mAh typical-capacity battery. Google claims more than 30 hours of battery life and says the phone can reach up to 75% charge in about 30 minutes using a 45W USB-C PPS charger or higher, sold separately. It also supports up to 25W wireless charging through Qi2.2-certified Pixelsnap.

On paper, Vivo has the advantage in battery capacity and charging speeds. However, the actual battery life of both phones will depend on display settings, network conditions and usage.

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Price and availability in India

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The Vivo X500 series is scheduled to launch on November 26, but the India price and availability details for the X500 Pro Max have not been listed in the supplied product information. Vivo has also not listed its RAM and storage configurations, so you will have to wait for the launch announcement for these details.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is available in India in two configurations. The 256GB model with 12GB RAM is priced at ₹1,34,999, while the 512GB variant with 16GB RAM costs ₹1,49,999.

If you are considering a premium Android phone, Vivo's larger battery, 200-megapixel ZEISS telephoto camera and detachable lens accessories make it an interesting option for mobile photography. Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL, meanwhile, offers a more clearly specified display, AI-powered camera tools and seven years of software support.

The final choice will depend on Vivo's India pricing and the complete specifications of the X500 Pro Max. Until those details are announced, the Pixel 11 Pro XL has the advantage of confirmed India pricing and availability.