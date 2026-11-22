The purchases lifted China's official gold reserves to 2,435 tonnes, accounting for 8.1% of its foreign exchange reserves, compared with 8.5% in September.

Gold prices face fresh pressure

The accumulation came despite a significant correction in international bullion prices.

According to the WGC, the LBMA Gold Price PM declined 6.3% in US dollar terms during October, while the Shanghai Benchmark Gold Price PM fell 5.9% in yuan terms.

The weakness pushed gold's year-to-date losses to 7.1% in dollar terms and 9.4% in yuan terms through October.

In its November 19 GREED & fear report, Jefferies highlighted the importance of the $3,800-per-ounce level for gold prices.

Christopher Wood, author of the report, noted that bullion had broken below $3,800, a level he had hoped would mark the bottom of the prevailing trading range.

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The development suggests that gold's near-term direction remains uncertain despite continued institutional demand.

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Central banks continue buying

Global central-bank purchases have remained substantial even as gold prices weakened.

According to Jefferies, citing WGC data, central banks purchased a net 321.2 tonnes of gold during the third quarter of 2026, the highest quarterly amount since the fourth quarter of 2024.

This compared with 296.3 tonnes in the second quarter and 57.7 tonnes in the first quarter.

The sustained accumulation highlights gold's role in reserve diversification, particularly during periods of geopolitical uncertainty and changing monetary conditions.

However, central-bank purchases alone may not be sufficient to offset selling pressure from other investors.

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Gold ETFs show mixed signals

Chinese gold exchange-traded funds recorded their fourth consecutive monthly inflow in October, adding 6.3 tonnes worth approximately $784 million.

Total ETF holdings reached a record 310 tonnes, although assets under management declined 4% to $40 billion because of falling prices.

The momentum weakened in early November, when modest ETF outflows emerged amid stabilising equity markets and further bullion price weakness.

What does this mean for Indian investors?

For Indian gold ETF investors, China's continued accumulation and strong global central-bank purchases provide an indication of longer-term institutional interest.

However, bullion prices remain sensitive to US interest-rate expectations, currency movements and investment flows.

While central-bank demand could offer some support, it does not guarantee an immediate recovery. Investors may therefore need to consider gold's portfolio-diversification role rather than treating official purchases as a signal of assured short-term returns.

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