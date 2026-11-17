Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd fell 3% on November 17 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries Private Ltd (ADIPL), had signed a binding expression of interest (EOI) with A-Thon Allterrain Private Ltd for the proposed acquisition of up to 26% of the latter’s fully diluted equity share capital.
The proposed transaction marks the Apollo Group’s entry into the land systems segment, expanding its presence beyond defence electronics, avionics, missile systems, underwater weapons and aerial platforms. The company said the initial acquisition of up to 26% would be the first step in a phased acquisition. Subject to satisfactory due diligence and definitive agreements, ADIPL intends to increase its shareholding in A-Thon through one or more additional tranches at the same valuation as the initial acquisition.