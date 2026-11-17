Apollo Micro Systems shares touched a low of Rs 458, down 2.69% from the previous close of Rs 470.65. The stock opened at Rs 468.65 and hit a high of Rs 475.85 during the session. It was last trading at Rs 462.25, down 1.78%.

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A-Thon is an Indian designer and manufacturer of all-terrain and side-by-side utility vehicles and holds an Industrial Licence. According to Apollo Micro Systems, A-Thon’s platforms are expected to provide last-mile ground connectivity for the group’s aerial platforms and support the logistics requirements of the Armed Forces, including in high-altitude and difficult terrain. The company said the move would help it offer integrated air-land solutions under the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The EOI includes binding provisions covering exclusivity, standstill, confidentiality, costs and governing law. Under the exclusivity clause, A-Thon and its promoters cannot engage with another investor or acquirer until ADIPL completes its due diligence and for 90 days thereafter. A-Thon is also restricted from undertaking major corporate actions without ADIPL’s prior written consent during this period.