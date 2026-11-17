Supreme Court upholds NCLAT's power

A bench comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe upheld the appellate tribunal's power to send the resolution plan back to the lenders for reconsideration. The bench also laid down guidelines on the issue.

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by Twin Star Technologies against the lenders of the Videocon Group companies, including Bank of Maharashtra, which had dissented from the resolution plan.

Lenders flag haircut of over 95%

The dissenting lenders said Twin Star Technologies' plan proposed a payment of ₹2,962 crore against an admitted liability of about ₹65,000 crore.

They said the waiver amounted to almost ₹620 billion of admitted claims and ₹690 billion of total claims, resulting in a haircut of more than 95%. The lenders said this involved a loss of public money.

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According to the dissenting lenders, the claims of financial creditors such as the State Bank of India were settled at below 5%, while operational creditors would receive hardly 0.72%.

NCLT declares Venugopal Dhoot bankrupt

Separately, the National Company Law Tribunal has declared Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot bankrupt following a default on credit facilities totalling ₹12,668.06 crore extended by SBI and its associate banks.

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT admitted the bankruptcy application filed by SBI under Section 121 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The order followed the collapse of Dhoot's personal insolvency resolution process after creditors rejected his proposal to settle the outstanding liabilities by paying ₹600 crore over 36 months.

The tribunal appointed insolvency professional Asish Narayan as the bankruptcy trustee to administer and distribute Dhoot's personal estate. Under the NCLT's directions, Dhoot's entire estate now vests in the trustee, who must issue a public notice inviting claims from creditors and submit a preliminary report to the tribunal within 90 days.

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Personal guarantees and outstanding dues

Dhoot had provided personal guarantees for credit facilities obtained by Videocon Industries Limited and Videocon Telecommunications Limited. According to filings made by SBI, the total outstanding dues as of September 30, 2026, stood at ₹12,668.06 crore.

The amount comprised ₹9,322.10 crore under the rupee term loan facility, ₹1,437.76 crore under the Videocon Telecommunications facility and ₹1,908.19 crore under the working capital facility.

The loan accounts defaulted after Videocon Group entities faced financial distress, leading to the initiation of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against Videocon Industries in June 2018. SBI subsequently invoked Dhoot's personal guarantees and approached the NCLT to recover the outstanding exposure.

The tribunal directed Dhoot to provide a comprehensive statement of his financial position to the bankruptcy trustee within seven days.

The separate bankruptcy process against Dhoot will proceed under the trustee appointed by the NCLT.